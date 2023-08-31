Cork Boxing: City's rich heritage of strong clubs and boxers

THE Annual General Meeting of the Cork County Boxing Board will take place next Thursday, September 7.

The venue is the Glen Boxing Club, and the meeting will commence at 8pm sharp. The Cork Boxing Board is now in existence for almost 110 years, having been established in 1914.

The board’s first AGM took place at number 2 James Street, off Washington Street.

The city centre and surrounding areas are steeped in the development of boxing on Leeside. Two of Cork’s most successful boxers on the world stage were born close by.

Jack McAuliffe, undefeated lightweight champion of the world, was born off the South Main Street where Bishop Lucey Park stands today.

Across the road in Brown Street off Paul Street, Mick Leahy the British Middleweight Champion was born.

A brief ramble around the city would find Fitzgerald’s Park up the Mardyke where the first Cork County Boxing Championships were hosted as an open-air event in 2014.

Further down the Mardyke at Sheares Street, St Francis Hall is located, where where the County Boxing Championships took place for over 20 years.

Other city centre clubs included the Shamrock Boxing Club on North Main Street, the News Boys Club on Lavitt’s Quay, the CCYMS Club on Castle Street, Matt Talbot’s BC on Grattan Street and the Queen’s Boxing Club on Clarke’s Bridge.

This club operated out of a premises which was a condemned building and formed part of a terrace of Georgian-style houses located where the Department of Social Services stands today. This club, while unofficial, had both a ring and punch bags.

ESTABLISHED

Those who used this club ran tournaments among themselves. Many youngsters were attracted to this club as it introduced them to the sport and they later moved on and joined the established Cork boxing clubs.

Over on Copley Street, one of Cork’s first clubs, Parnell’s BC, had their premises.

They produced a number of Cork’s first county championship winners.

The club was in existence for five years but sadly was burned to the ground along with the old City Hall by the Black in Tans in 1920.

The rebuilding and opening of the new City Hall took place in 1938. This building became the focal point of Cork boxing for many years.

Many great boxing nights took place in the City Hall for over 60 years. On March 23, Ireland’s oldest club the Glen hosted another tournament before a full house.

This tournament was organised to commemorate the centenary of the death of Tomás Mac Curtain, the club’s first president.

The format of amateur boxing in Cork has changed very little down through the years.

However, the most significant happening was the introduction of female boxing in the last 20 years.

Christina Desmond with her European silver medal in 2022. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

This change has taken place throughout Ireland and the world, and as a consequence, the sport has benefited from the huge avalanche of female athletes.

Cork clubs have attracted a huge volume of female participation in the last 10 years. During those years most clubs have produced All-Ireland champions.

Christina Desmond is a great ambassador and a world-stage elite performer.

Following Katie Taylor’s Olympic success in 2012 Cork female boxing has witnessed an explosion in the sport and in the intervening years, female boxers have magnificently embellished the proud tradition of the sport in Cork.

In September 2021 Kellie Harrington as a guest of the Cork County Board was invited to Cork. On arrival, she signed the visitors' book in the Lord Mayor’s office.

Harrington later proudly stood outside that iconic building as an illustrious treble champion who can boast winning Olympic Gold, World Gold, and European Gold medals.

Nine months later Harrington was back on Leeside. This time as an ambassador for Spar.

Kellie Harrington of Ireland celebrates after defeating Estelle Mossely during the European Games this year. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

On June 6, 2022, she attended the Spartan Boxing Club in Turner’s Cross to present a cheque to the club.

As part of their prize from Spar, Harrington also conducted a full training session for club members.

The club was packed to capacity as the glow from her Olympic gold medal lit up the gym and ignited the personal boxing ambitions of every young male and female boxer who was fortunate to be present on such an auspicious occasion.

For members of the Spartan Club, this was a red-letter day as their club was nationally acknowledged.