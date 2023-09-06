State of play in the Premier SFC, SAFC and PIFC heading into the last group-stage games

THE focus here will be on the state of play in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC, SAFC and PIFC ahead of the final group-stage games this weekend.

Let’s look at the Premier SFC first and foremost. These games take place on Sunday at 4pm.

GROUP A

It’s all to play for in this West Cork group of death. Clonakilty and Castlehaven are on three points apiece with Clon having two points of a better scoring difference, +8 to +6. Both sides clash in Bandon knowing a win for either side will send them through. A draw will also do Clon.

Third-placed Carbery Rangers are on two points following two draws. Ross face Valley Rovers in Timoleague knowing a win will send them through provided there is a winner in the other game. Valley’s are bottom, pointless and a -14 scoring difference. They need a positive result to avoid a relegation play-off final.

GROUP B

This group is pretty easy to work out. Reigning champions Nemo Rangers are top and qualified before their game in Ballygarvan against Carrigaline, who are without any points. Nemo are in pole position for a semi-final spot whereas their opposition know a defeat will likely send them into the relegation play-off final.

The other match is as big as they come. A local derby between two near neighbours, Éire Óg face Ballincollig in Coachford with the winners joining Nemo in the knockout stages. A draw will do Éire Óg due to having a better scoring difference than their rivals.

GROUP C

St Finbarr’s are almost certain to qualify with the Barrs on four points and a +25 scoring difference. They face Douglas in Páirc Uí Rinn, who are joint-second with Mallow, but Douglas have a better scoring difference, 0 compared to Mallow’s -17.

St Michael’s are without any points and have a -8 scoring difference before taking on Mallow in Blarney. Basically, Douglas will join the Barrs if they better Mallow’s result and also the other way around. St Michael’s can still qualify but will need a combination of things to go their way.

The SAFC is one if not the most competitive grade in Cork and the three groups are all up in the air heading into the final group-stage matches. All games in this grade are on at 2pm on Sunday.

GROUP A

Kanturk are top on four points and have a +7 scoring difference but can still be eliminated. They face Duhallow rivals Knocknagree in Dromtarriffe, with Knocknagree joint-second with O’Donovan Rossa on two points, with scoring difference incredibly tight. John Fintan Daly’s side have +2 compared to Skibb’s +1.

Knocknagree's Michael Mahoney goes high to win possession ahead of Fermoy's Darragh Daly, during their SAFC clash at Newmarket this season. Picture: David Keane

Fermoy are without any points and have a -10 scoring difference but they can still go through if they beat O’Donovan Rossa by more than six points in Bandon and Kanturk win comfortably.

GROUP B

Newmarket and Ballingeary are level on three points each. Clyda Rovers are third on two points while Kiskeam are bottom, pointless and staring down the barrel of a relegation play-off final.

Newmarket face Clyda Rovers in Banteer while Ballingeary take on Kiskeam in Millstreet. A draw for both Newmarket and Ballingeary in their respective games will send them through. Clyda Rovers can only qualify if they beat Newmarket.

GROUP C

Dohenys are top with four points and are safely through before their game against bottom side Ilen Rovers in Drimoleague. That means it’s winner-takes-all in Cloughduv between Bishopstown and Newcestown. Both teams have two points with the Town having a better scoring difference.

Moving down to the grade below. The PIFC has provided shocks in recent years on the last day of the groups. Will something similar happen again? These games throw-in at 6.30pm on Saturday.

GROUP A

Castletownbere are top on four points. Both Rockchapel and Bandon are on two points while Nemo Rangers second team are bottom after two defeats. Castletownbere face Bandon in Aughaville requiring a point to secure progression beyond the group-stages.

Rockchapel take on Nemo in Kilmurry needing to match or better Bandon’s result to take second spot. Nemo can qualify if they win by four points and if Castletownbere beat Bandon.

GROUP B

Job done for Bantry Blues after two wins from two ahead of their meeting with Macroom in Ballingeary. Macroom need the points to avoid a relegation play-off final. The winner of the Muskerry derby between Iveleary and Naomh Abán in Carrigadrohid will progress. A draw will be enough for Iveleary.

Naomh Abán's Ed Myers gets away from Macroom's Tony Dineen during their PIFC clash at Cill na Martra this season. Picture: David Keane.

GROUP C

Kilshannig and Cill na Martra are both warm favourites to reach the knockout stages. Both are on three points with Kilshannig posing the better scoring difference. Aghada are third on two points while Na Piarsaigh are bottom following two heavy defeats and have a -48 scoring difference.

Kilshannig meet Aghada in Glenville while Cill na Martra lock horns with Na Piarsaigh in Cloughduv.