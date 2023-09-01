Premier SHC: All of the permutations ahead of final round of group games 

The return from injury of Cork hurlers past and present is one of the themes as the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC group stages come to a conclusion on Sunday.

All six games take place at 4pm on Sunday, with three of the six knockout spots already claimed and the remaining three up for grabs. When the dust settles on Sunday evening, the group winners with the best overall record will move automatically to the semi-final while the second seeds will play the side ranked fifth in the quarter-finals.

The other group winners will take number 3 and in the quarter-finals they will go up against the runners-up with the best record, who will be number 4. The sixth seeds will face Imokilly, who won the divisions and colleges section.

While Sarsfields, who currently lead Group C on three points, could theoretically finish as top seeds, it is more likely that that honour will go to either Blackrock or Midleton in Group A or else Douglas in B. As ever, there are quite a few possibilities across the three sections and we have laid them out below.

Group A:

Blackrock and Midleton have each won twice, against Bishopstown and Glen Rovers, meaning that their qualification is assured with a game to spare. The Rockies meet the Magpies in Carrigtwohill on Sunday afternoon with first and second place to be decided.

A draw would give Blackrock top spot as they have a scoring difference of 37 compared with 26 for the 2021 county champions, but such an outcome may hinder hopes of the top seeding.

Midleton are without Cork panellist Sam Quirke, who broke his arm, though they have some hope of Conor Lehane returning after an ankle injury. Cork U20 goalkeeper Brion Saunderson returns from suspension, however.

Midleton's Conor Lehane breaks clear of Blackrock's Jamie Ryan during the 2021 Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Both clubs are sure of advancing but will be targeting an automatic semi-final place. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In the other game, the Glen take on Bishopstown in Páirc Uí Rinn with neither side able to qualify but knowing that a win would alleviate relegation play-off worries. The Glen have a scoring difference of minus-20 compared with minus-43 for the Town.

Group B:

Douglas will definitely qualify after wins over Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neills, but they are not yet assured of top spot.

The city side, who will have former Cork hurler and footballer Eoin Cadogan available again after he missed the opening two matches, take on Charleville in Mallow. The North Cork side, likely to be without Darragh Fitzgibbon again and possibly Danny O’Flynn, would finish top with a win by virtue of head-to-head record against Douglas but a defeat would eliminate them if the Fr O’Neills-Erin’s Own game in Cloyne produces a winner.

Both O’Neills and Erin’s Own are on a point each after losing to Douglas and drawing with Charleville. If Charleville won, the other two would be powerless to overhaul them.

If the match between the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side and their Glounthaune opponents was a draw and Douglas beat Charleville, scoring difference would come into play. Currently, Charleville are on zero, O’Neills minus-three and Erin’s Own minus-11.

Scoring difference would also be the decider if Douglas and Charleville drew and there was a winner in the O’Neills-Erin’s Own game.

It is believed that Robbie O’Flynn, who hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury as he scored a goal for Cork against Tipperary in May, could possibly be in line for a return.

Group C:

This is the one that is most up in the air, as no qualifying spots are yet secured and all four sides still have a chance of progressing.

At the moment, Sarsfields lead the way on three points with St Finbarr’s and Newtownshandrum on two and Kanturk on one. Sars take on Newtown in Mourneabbey while Fermoy is the venue for the Barrs against Kanturk.

Kanturk's Mark Healy is tackled by Sarsfields Craig Leahy during game in Fermoy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

If Sars and the Barrs win, they both go through; if Newtown and the Barrs triumph then they will take the top two spots.

Wins for Sars and Kanturk would see them both advance; while a Newtown-Kanturk double would bring up scoring difference to decide second place between Sars (currently plus-three) and Kanturk (minus-two).

A pair of draws would see Sars finish top with the Barrs second on scoring difference; a Sars-Newtown draw and a Barrs win would have the Barrs top and Sars second; a Sars-Newtown draw and Kanturk victory would send the Duhallow side through in second behind Sars.

If Sars win and the Barrs and Kanturk draw, the Barrs are second behind Sars; a draw in Fermoy and a Newtown win in Mourneabbey would put Newtown top but save Sars – they would be level on points with the Barrs but have the head-to-head advantage after their win against the champions three weeks ago.