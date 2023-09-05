State of play in the IAFC and Premier JFC ahead of the final group-stage games

In this piece, the focus will be on the IAFC and Premier JFC ahead of the final group-stage games this weekend.

Let’s take a look at the state of play in the IAFC. All of the games in this particular grade are on this Saturday at 2pm.

GROUP A

Dromtarriffe are safely through with two wins from two games ahead of their game against Glanworth, who are out of the running. The Avondhu outfit are without any points and require a positive result this weekend in Mallow to avoid a relegation play-off final.

The other game in the group is an intriguing one, a winner-takes-all match. St Vincent’s face Glanmire in Mayfield. Both clubs are on two points each, but crucially St Vincent’s have a better scoring difference over their opposition by five points so a draw would be enough to send them through.

GROUP B

Favourites for the championship and table toppers Aghabullogue have picked up two wins from two games but still need a positive result against Gabriel Rangers in Dunmanway to make sure of progression. But, with a +19 scoring difference, the Mid-Cork side are almost certain to qualify.

Gabriel Rangers and Adrigole are joint-second on two points apiece with Rangers having a better scoring difference by nine points, +2 compared to Adrigole's -7. Glenville are bottom and pointless and have a -14 scoring difference.

Adrigole’s heavy defeat to Aghabullogue in the opening game might come back to haunt them, but they know if they beat Glenville, they will have a strong chance of joining Aghabullogue in the knockout stages. But, Glenville will be fighting for their lives in a bid to avoid a relegation play-off final.

Adrigole's Seán O'Sullivan looking for a way past Boherbue's Kevin Cremin in the IAFC at Ballingeary last season. Picture: Denis Minihane

GROUP C

This particular group involves two teams fancied to go a long way in this year's championship in the shape of Mitchelstown and Boherbue. Both are on three points apiece, and scoring difference couldn’t be tighter with the Town having a point to spare over Boherbue, +2 to +1. Kildorrery sit third on two points with a -1 scoring difference and despite Ballinora being out of the running with 0 points, the Mid-Cork club require a victory to avoid the dreaded relegation play-off decider.

Mitchelstown face Ballinora and Boherbue meet Kildorrery. Both the Town and Boherbue are strong favourites to advance.

The new premier JFC has been a huge success and heading into the final round of games, everything is to play for. These matches are on Friday at 6.30pm.

GROUP A

This particular group is wide open with all four teams having a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. Urhan are out in front on three points and a +4 scoring difference. St Nick’s and Ballydesmond are deadlocked on points and also scoring difference with two points and -1 respectively. An Urhan draw against St Nick’s in Dunmanway will do them. A win for Ballydesmond will be enough for them to qualify if they beat a Cullen side, who are bottom with a point. That game is on in Kiskeam.

Cullen can only qualify by winning and hope Urhan beat St Nick’s.

Luke Murphy (on the right) in action for Duhallow against Muskerry this season. Murphy is a hugely influential player for Cullen. Picture: Jim Coughlan

GROUP B

St Finbarr’s second team have impressed with four points from two games and despite sitting top and with a +3 scoring difference, they will still require at least a draw against Buttevant in Glantane to qualify. Buttevant are joint-second with Cobh with the North-Cork side having a better scoring difference by a point, +1 to 0.

Cobh meet St Michael’s reserves in Caherlag. The Blackrock side are bottom with 0 points and a -4 scoring difference but will qualify if they win by five points and if the Barrs beat Buttevant.

GROUP C

Kilmurry, favourites for the county, are sitting pretty with four points and a +15 scoring difference. They are not yet through but are almost certain to do so. They meet St James in Ahiohill. The other game is Millstreet and Kinsale in Cloughduv.

St James and Millstreet are joint-second with the West Cork outfit on a -5 scoring difference compared to Millstreet’s -6. Kinsale are without any points and are on -4 scoring difference.

Kilmurry will top the group with a win or a draw and will still qualify unless beaten by 11 or more points and if Millstreet win. A win will be enough for Millstreet if St James don’t win and the other way around. Kinsale will go through if they win and Kilmurry win.