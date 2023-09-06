Cork Basketball: Michael Finn on his playing career and role in building Neptune Stadium

WHEN people talk about the great players of our bygone days in basketball in Cork, everyone thinks of the golden era of the '80s and '90s.

However, there were some fantastic players also in the late '60s and '70s too, including Neptune’s Tom Crowley, Micheal Finn, Jim O’Connell and Billy Kelly, Blue Demons Seanie Murphy, Noel McCarthy and Andrew Houlihan.

One of those players, Micheal Finn was a fantastic shooter of the basketball. He started off playing with his friends in Barry’s Place in the local Street Leagues.

Along with his friends and members of Neptune they built a basket in his family’s back yard and that became the club's second practice area when they moved from the O’Donoghue back garden. They then moved on to the new school outdoor court on Cathedral Road before they eventually moved to their current home in the Neptune Stadium, a project the he was deeply involved in getting built.

Finn played from the age of 10 right up to play senior with Neptune and also represented Cork, Munster and Ireland before he retired at the age of 28 to concentrate on running his successful business Northside Glass.

"It all started for me when my friends from Barry’s Place put a team into the Street Leagues that was run by Mossie Bruton.

"We were coached by Jim O’Donoghue and I played with Sean and Micheal O’Sullivan, Jim and Liam O’Connell, Jim Walsh and Kevin Hayes (RIP) and we played against all the local streets around the Gurranabraher and Blarney Street area.

"I then joined Neptune, as they were training in my family's yard and I played right through the ranks up to senior. I also played inter-county with Cork and we won the All-Ireland with some amazing players, the likes of Tom Crowley, Leo O’Donoghue, Noel McCarthy, Billy Kelly, Seanie Murphy and we were coached by Jim O’Donoghue.

"I also played with Munster with most of those lads in the Interprovincial Tournament, which we won on a number of occasions. I then went on to play with Ireland with Tom Crowley and Mossy Nolan in the Four Countries tournament in Wales. We did ok in the tournament beating the hosts Wales and lost narrowly to England and the winners Scotland.

"I must say that Tom Crowley was by far the best player that I had the pleasure to play with and I thought he was definitely the best player in the country at the time.

He could do everything, shoot, rebound and pass the ball.

"However, his best asset was that he had a great brain for the game. He was a great athlete and was very powerful around the basket, but also had the skills to go past players.

"Donal O’Donoghue tried to get him a scholarship in America at the time, which was unheard of at the time in the '60s. He eventually moved to England to work and played at a high level while he lived there before he moved back to Ireland to live in Sligo where he still lives.

GIVING BACK

When Micheal retired in 1977 from playing to concentrate on running his business, he was approached some years later by friends Niall O’Riordan and Liam McGinn to see if he would help them get the stadium project off the ground. He was selected as Stadium Director and along with some very dedicated members of the club the stadium was open for business after three years of hard work.

Celebrating the completion of the Neptune Stadium Project: Jack Higgins, Liam McGinn, Dave Cody, John Dennehy, Micheal Finn and Niall O’Riordan.

"After I retired from playing I spent most of my time running my business at Pope’s Quay. I kept involved in the club in the background, but when my friends Niall and Liam asked me would I get involved in the Stadium project I told them that it would only work if we set up a different committee separate from the club and run it like a business with a board of directors.

To be fair everyone in the club were fully behind the project and ran numerous fundraising events.

"However, when Aidan O’Shea of O’Shea Builders and Derry Nestor the stadium architect, whose wives were playing with the ladies team in the club, came on board that was a game changer.

"They generously agreed to defer payment for over a seven-year period. The committee consisted of Liam McGinn, Dave Cody, Tim O’Brien, Theresa O’Brien, Liam Buttimer, Jackie Solan, Jim O’Donoghue and I was appointed to oversee the whole operation as director and after three years of hard work our dream was completed 1985."