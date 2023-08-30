Douglas fail in appeal against hurling league relegation

Douglas have been unsuccessful in their appeal to the Munster Council to avoid relegation from Division 6 of the RedFM Hurling League.

The city club’s second team had finished level on four points with both Barryroe and Na Piarsaigh after the seven matches, above bottom side Meelin. When more than two teams are tied, scoring difference is used to decide the placings and, ordinarily, Douglas would have been safe in such a scenario, having minus-33 compared with minus-37 for Na Piarsaigh and minus-48 for Barryroe.

However, as Na Piarsaigh had given a walkover against Tracton at the end of May, rule 7 (d) of the league regulations came into play. This states that, when a walkover occurs, the tied teams are separated using only the scoring difference from the games between them.

Douglas beat Barryroe by 3-12 to 0-20 but lost their last league match to Na Piarsaigh on a scoreline of 4-10 to 0-15, leaving them with a scoring difference of minus-six from those games. Na Piarsaigh’s 1-12 to 0-11 triumph over Barryroe earlier in the campaign left them with plus-11 while Barryroe’s scoring difference was minus-five – despite the fact they lost both of the games in question and Douglas had won one and lost one.

Douglas presented their case to the Munster Council on Monday night but the case made by representatives from Cork County Board’s Competitions Control Committee (CCC) saw the appeal rejected. As a result, Douglas will compete in Division 7 of the league next year.