SAHC permutations: two groups with knockout ties while Carrigtwohill in a good position

Compared to some of the other grades, the senior A is relatively straightforward in that two of the groups boil down to effective knockout games to decide who goes through to the quarter-finals.

With Bride Rovers having beaten Killeagh and Na Piarsaigh, they are guaranteed top spot in Group A while Inniscarra’s defeats to those sides means they will finish bottom in their first year up from premier intermediate.

However, the Mid-Cork side need a win to avoid having to contest the relegation play-off while Bride will be looking to take an automatic quarter-final spot. It means too that the game in Cobh between Killeagh and Na Piarsaigh is a quarter-final play-off, with a draw sufficient for Killeagh.

Shane Barrett of Blarney in action against Courcey Rovers in the Co-op Superstores SAHC three weeks ago. While Courceys cannot qualify, Blarney will be looking for a win over Ballyhea. Picture: Larry Cummins

It's a similar tale in Group B. Newcestown face last year’s finalists Courcey Rovers with top spot already secured while Courceys are out.In contrast, Blarney take on Ballyhea in Mourneabbey in a battle for second, with the Mid-Cork side having a slight scoring difference advantage so a draw would do.

In Group C, Carrigtwohill have two wins from two but are still not guaranteed progression. They take on Fermoy, who have two points, in Watergrasshill while Mallow – pointless but still with a slight chance of qualifying – take on Cloyne (two points) in Grenagh. All games commence at 6.30pm tomorrow.