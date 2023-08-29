John Horgan on why Imokilly are strong contenders again to land Premier Senior Hurling crown

IT will come as no surprise to most hurling followers that Imokilly are the last team standing from the Divisions/Colleges section of the Premier SHC.

Their victory over Avondhu in the final of that section last Saturday night puts them firmly in the mix to have a big say in the destination of the big prize.

The participation of divisional and colleges teams in the Cork championships has been a subject of debate over the years with some arguing it should be for the clubs only. It has been a topic for discussion at county convention in the past with varying viewpoints being aired.

Some believed that divisional and colleges had an advantage over club teams insofar as they had a much bigger selection base, in some cases being able to pick inter-county players who were from clubs below the senior grade. The opposite viewpoint was that players who had no great chance of ever playing senior with their clubs were being given the opportunity to do so.

In the long and distinguished history of the SHC on Leeside only a handful of title victories have been recorded by divisions and colleges with Imokilly leading the way in the hurling championship with five wins. Avondhu have won it three times with UCC being successful twice and Carbery just once.

That's a grand total of 10 wins, not a particularly significant return in the competition's lengthy history.

Imokilly are one of the divisions that have consistently made a big effort and only very recently they took home the trophy three years running.

Over the past 25 years or so they have managed to field strongly most of the time despite losing club teams like Erin's Own, Carrigtwohill, Cloyne, Killeagh, Bride Rovers and Fr O'Neill's to the senior grade.

The current crop under the guidance of Denis Ring as team boss are up and running again after that win over Avondhu and while nobody is saying that they are going to win the title again, no club side will relish meeting them in a quarter-final.

Avondhu had put in a big effort over the past number of months in reaching the final of that section, playing four games to get there. On Saturday night at Pairc Ui Rinn they gave a fine account of themselves again, ultimately falling short by five points to an Imokilly team that impressed at times but one that will be looking to improve quite a bit.

They had played a number of challenge encounters but this was their first competitive outing of the campaign and they were minus some key players, most notably Ciarán Joyce, Mike Kelly and Colm Barry. A bit of ring-rust was evident at times with some wayward shooting but coming down the stretch their fine blend of youth and experience began to pay dividends.

Quite a few of the team that lined out have been on the winner's rostrum on a couple of occasions in the past, the likes of Brian and Barry Lawton, Seamie Harnedy, Shane Hegarty, Mike Russell, Will Leahy, Bill Cooper, John Cronin, Ciaran O'Brien. There's a lot of experience in the ranks whilst the presence of Diarmuid Healy, Jack Leahy and Joe Stack add a youthful vibrancy to the side.

As a contest against the North Cork team it was always interesting and Avondhu had one of the best players on the pitch in Eoin Carey with Stephen Condon also impacting on the scoreboard.

SUPERB

Imokilly had Shane Hegarty from Dungourney in splendid form and he delivered some superb points over the course of the hour. Watergrasshill's Sean Desmond really caught the eye in attack, splitting the sticks with some excellent efforts while Healy and Stack knocked over a few between them too.

It was wonderful to see Bill Cooper back in the fray again, the Youghal man was always conspicuous throughout the 60 minutes and once more illustrated what a wholehearted warrior he is. Brian Lawton had a very steadying influence at the back while the introduction of Jack Leahy paid dividends too, his free-taking again of the highest quality. He has put himself in the frame to start the next day.

Seamie Harnedy too continues to be a massive presence up front. Overall, the balance is strong and competition for places is likely to intensify.

Of course, with all divisional teams, a number of things have to be factored in, especially player availability, all the more so if they are still heavily involved with their club sides. Some club managers are sometimes reluctant to release players.

Imokilly manager Denis Ring. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Collective preparation is never easy either, all the more so if the clubs are competing at the business end of their own championship. That's a fact of life in all divisions and is accepted but as recent history has shown, Imokilly really get their act together if they progress deeper into the competition.

As opening nights go, this was a solid if not spectacular performance from the East Cork team but nothing will come easy going forward.

If they get some of their injured players back, particularly Joyce they will be vibrant opposition for the club side that they will encounter in the quarter-final.

A couple of last Saturday night's starting 15 will be coming out of opposing dressingrooms next Sunday when Watergrasshill take on Castlemartyr in the final group game in the PIHC, Daire O'Leary and Sean Desmond for the Hill and the Lawton brothers and Joe Stack for Castlemartyr. This is a key game in that group and the stakes could not be higher.

That's the way it is with divisional sides, teammates one week, directly opposing each other the next.

Imokilly put down a marker last weekend and they are back where they want to be again but with absolutely no guarantees going forward.

Let's wait and see who will be taking them on next in the quarter-final.