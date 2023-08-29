Cork City fans trying to keep the faith but it's not getting any easier

BAKC in February, I promised that I would do everything not to miss a City match in Dublin.

Drogheda and Dundalk were on hold. There was no room for hesitation last Friday. The game at Weavers Park fell into that sporting category of 'life or death'.

The so-called number 12 had to show up. Not just to support the lads, but to hold them accountable for their performance.

I am far from a football analyst, but I do have a stake in psychology and truly believe that the fans matter a lot. Their presence is vital in sports.

So I headed up to Drogheda. For the sake of the record, I reside in South Dublin, making it over two hours each way. A journey that could have been longer if a bus driver hadn't taken me from the wrong stop where I was waiting for my coach to the one where I was supposed to be standing!

Given the result and the level of performance in the cup, I felt boosted. I mean the FAI Cup. I was at the Cross for the disappointing Munster Cup final. I don’t regret being there. Just like I didn't for heading up to Drogheda, irrespective of the outcome. A real number 12's duty is to back the club.

I was hoping the players were uplifted after defeating Waterford. I heard that when you get to the quarter-finals, everyone in the changing room starts dreaming about lifting the trophy. I certainly do. And of travelling overseas to support City!

Drogheda have also qualified for the next stage and may share that dream. They should be confident and motivated.

I was pretty eager ahead of this game and curious to see if both were told to go after the three points or to be content with a draw and leave the table as it was.

Drogheda's Aaron McNally scores the second goal against Cork City. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

At the entrance, it turned out that I had a ticket for the upcoming fixture v UCD, but the controller was nice enough to let me in. You got to love the Irish bonhomie!

The opening stages were boring. Drogheda slightly dominated, although it took them a while to threaten. City relied on counter-attacking, a strategy that appeared fruitful.

CLASSY

The new signings are settling in fine. Byrne looked comfortable in front of goal and Dikjsteel was making a difference in the midfield, he seemed to connect with Keating like they were long-time pals.

A flawless corner put Cork in the lead. Čustović's perfect header told the Rebel Army we were all here for a good night. The inevitable Keating could have doubled our advantage near half-time as a result of a fantastic individual move that deserved a better conclusion.

Don't get me wrong. Drogheda looked dangerous and were keen to score. They finally did so in the second half a few minutes after Dikjsteel was sent off.

I saw it coming. Both the red card for the Dutchman and the subsequent goal. I know that it was his debut, but I think I understood the profile: agile, fast and talented, but somehow impulsive, the kind of player whose mistakes can cost the game or unpredictable skills can suddenly send the Leesiders home with a massive smile.

I didn't think City would be able to stop the impetus of a red and an equaliser in a matter of minutes, and I was sure Drogheda was about to get the second.

The Rebel Army proved me wrong. Not only did they keep them at bay, but they also had their moments. Keating was unlucky to strike the post.

Neither Drogheda's fans nor the squad was satisfied with the draw. They wanted to get that eight-point gap. They didn't give up and their efforts were rewarded at the 86th minute.

City naivety is to blame. That defence was too soft when the task was to act solid and compact.

A controversial penalty sealed the win for Drogheda and perhaps their fate and ours in the league. The local supporters had no doubt and celebrated it if they had won a cup.

It's not odd, it's football.

Just as we were cheering for Shelbourne on Saturday, with a view to chasing Sligo as the ultimate way to avoid the relegation playoff.