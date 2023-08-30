Irish rugby fans just have to trust Andy Farrell's World Cup picks

THE last warm-up game for Ireland is done and dusted, and the final 33-man squad for the World Cup has officially been revealed, meaning the countdown to tournament kick-off in France is now imminent.

Ultimately there were no major shocks in Andy Farrell's Ireland World Cup squad announcement. When you win 11 games in a row, including a Grand Slam, and overall 22 out of your last 24 Test matches played, then your squad picks are going to be relatively easy and clearly signposted.

Cian Healy's absence due to the calf injury he sustained against Samoa was the big story, unfortunately, although it did mean that both of Munster's loose heads Dave Kilcoyne and Jeremy Loughman made the final cut. If Ireland were to suffer another injury in this position it is difficult to know who would be next up, as the contenders would be the likes of Ed Byrne, Eric O’Sullivan and Josh Wycherley.

Ireland fans will be hoping that Farrell will not have to call on too many reserves mid-tournament for obvious reasons.

The only questionable aspect of the squad make-up is that Farrell went with four specialist centres, which was possibly overkill given the need to cover so many positions as possible with so few squad picks.

Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Stuart McCloskey are all quality operators, but having them all going to France has the knock-on effect that Ireland are going into the tournament with an 18-15 forward backs split rather than the preferred 19-14 option that most other nations are employing.

RISK

Given that there is a higher attrition rate in the pack there is certainly an element of risk in this approach, and especially so when you consider that Farrell has only gone with four specialist back rowers in Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier. Tadhg Beirne and Ryan Baird can also play at blindside, if required, but if so then that would then detract from the options in the second row.

Farrell had invested a lot of time and effort into the development of Cian Prendergast, ahead of other more obvious back-row options, so it seems strange that he has opted against the Connacht man at this late stage.

The other notable talking point was that Farrell has gone with his three first-choice hookers, despite there being concerns over the fitness of both Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher. Both Leinster men will be given every opportunity to get their bodies right by the time the two big Pool B crunch games occur against South Africa and Scotland. Thankfully time is on Ireland’s side in this regard, as those matches don't take place until 23 September and 7 October, respectively.

The issues that emerging Ulster hooker Tom Stewart had at lineout time against Samoa may well have made this decision easy, although Rob Herring might be asked to now play the majority of the minutes against Romania and Tonga.

Meanwhile, veteran Conor Murray said the mood in the Irish camp is good but they're aware of the challenges ahead.

Ireland’s Conor Murray looks for a pass. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

“The World Cup is going to be difficult. There’s going to be nights like this, the atmosphere was really hostile in a good way, it was enjoyable, but we’re going to have to deal with those kind of things as well.

“So in terms of prep for a World Cup it was a good run out. It was a really tough game, they’re a really good side, well coached and obviously they have really good athletes, so yeah, as a group we have a right to be in a good place.

"It goes without saying we want to improve and play our best rugby by the time we get to the World Cup and we have the ability to do that.”