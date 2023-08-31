Blackrock and Midleton meet in exciting Premier SHC clash this weekend

BLACKROCK face Midleton in the decisive Group A fixture where one of the two will secure top spot in the group, and potentially head straight to the semi-finals of the Cork PSHC.

Blackrock mentor Conor Hurley spoke to The Echo ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Micheál Keohane’s Midleton.

“You can never be confident when you’re going playing Midleton, who are one of the best teams in the county,” Conor begins. “They have household names on paper. they don’t have a weak link in the whole team, so you can never be confident.

“You can just try and bring the intensity and hopefully it will work out. Midleton are one of the favourites for the championship, so you just have to get on with it.”

The Rockies can certainly be proud of what they’ve achieved so far in the Premier Senior HC, and their dominant wins over Glen Rovers and Bishopstown leave the southsiders on a point difference of 37 and poised for a semi-final spot should they overcome Midleton.

“The way it looks at the moment, the winner of the Blackrock and Midleton game will go straight to the semi, and that is a big reward,” he explains. “I don’t see any possibility of it [the intensity of the game] being toned down in any way.

“It will be full throttle championship hurling, it’s Blackrock against Midleton, there’s tradition, there’s pride, there’s absolutely no way there will be a drop down.

“Both teams are going to go out to win it. When the result is sorted, we’ll see where we are, but Midleton will not dial it down against Blackrock, and Blackrock won’t dial it down against Midleton, there’s no way!”

Blackrock's Niall Cashman jumping for the ball above Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan. Picture: Denis Boyle

Reflecting on how their championship campaign has unfolded so far, Conor remarks; “In terms of a start, we’ve had a decent start for both senior and intermediate. Both games are in our own hand and any team would take that after the first two games.

“We’re happy, and we’re just waiting now for Saturday and Sunday to come around.

“It’s hard for us to talk just about the senior team because we have 40 players. We are treating it as one entity, so if you said at the start of the year, both teams would have a chance to win in the third round and go through, we’d be delighted.

“We have fellas there; Conor O’Brien, Ian O’Keefe, John O’Sullivan, who didn’t make the senior team and are bitterly disappointed, and probably the highlight of the year so far was beating Sars in the Intermediate [A].

“Those guys have shown massive leadership and staked their claim again for the senior team,” says Conor. “There’s a real dynamic between the two groups, it really is one and that’s the way we’re treating it.

“We’re looking at Midleton, but we’re also looking at Kildorrery, [which] is just as important for us. If we can bring both panels along, and bring them both to a quarter or semi, you never know!”