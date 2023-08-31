Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 09:42

Killeagh ready for huge Na Piarsaigh clash in Senior A hurling

The final group game between the two is a knockout fixture in everything but name, with the winner going through and the loser going out
Daniel Walsh of Killeagh and Shane Donegan of Douglas keep their eyes on a loose sliotar during the Red FM Hurling League match in Killeagh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Jack McKay

BEFORE a ball was thrown in, many would have said Group A contained two of the most highly rated Senior A teams, who would be favourites for the title.

The recently relegated Na Piarsaigh, and last year’s beaten semi-finalists Bride Rovers.

Many would have overlooked the relegation playoff winners from last year in Killeagh, who defeated Ballymartle by six points to stay in the senior ranks.

And yet, heading into the final group game, they have the opportunity to advance to the knockouts while simultaneously knocking out Na Piarsiagh.

“We’re very excited to play Na Piarsaigh in the last game,” says Killeagh manager Bryan McCarthy. “It’s a real knockout game, both teams know that a win will put them through.

“We’re excited, our preparation has been good and we’re really looking forward to getting going on Saturday night.

“I’m sure Na Piarsaigh are very high in confidence after their excellent win against Inniscarra the last day. No doubt when it comes down to it the last five or ten minutes, the game will be in the melting pot.

“It will go to the team that keeps their composure and that has the confidence to push on in the last five or ten minutes and get the victory.

Inniscarra's Owen McCarthy controls the sliotar ahead of Killeagh's Eoghan Keniry during the Senior A Hurling Championship match at Caherlag. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Inniscarra's Owen McCarthy controls the sliotar ahead of Killeagh's Eoghan Keniry during the Senior A Hurling Championship match at Caherlag. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“I suppose the first game against Inniscarra it was key to get the win, we were delighted that we got that win against them.

“The second game against Bride Rovers, we were a little disappointed in our performance, we felt that we could have performed a bit better. But in saying that, the game was in the melting pot all the way through,” he says.

IN OUR OWN HANDS

“I suppose getting to the last game [and] it’s in our own hands, if someone said to us at the start of the year going into the last group game that it was in your own hands would you take it? We certainly would have.

“We certainly feel that we’re good enough to progress, and I’m sure that Na Piarsiagh feel the same. It will be a fantastic game on Saturday evening below in Cobh. I’m sure it will have plenty of bite in it, and plenty of good hurling as well.” 

Reflecting on what was a tough league campaign for the east Cork outfit on paper, Bryan remarks; “In the league we felt that we put in some good performances, some decent performances. We used the league as a way of blooding a lot of new players, and integrating some players that hadn’t played in a while into the squad.

Throughout the league we used well over 30 players, so we used it as a steppingstone for the lads and to give everyone as much game time as possible.

“There was no real game where we were really out of our depth, we were competitive in all or most of our games, and probably could have won a few certainly. Our league form performance wise was decent at times, and we had some very good practice matches at times in between, where we did get a few wins.

“We were well aware at the start of the year that the league was going to be used for that, and our lads were well aware of it as well, and so it didn’t really affect our confidence looking forward.”

#Hurling#Cork GAA
