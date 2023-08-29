Premier SHC: Sam Quirke injury blow for Midleton

Midleton hurlers have been dealt a blow with the news that Cork panellist Sam Quirke is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a broken arm.

The Magpies face Blackrock in their last Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Group A game on Sunday in Carrigtwohill (4pm), with both clubs already sure of qualification for the knockout stages of the competition after beating Bishopstown and Glen Rovers.

However, with Conor Lehane a major doubt after being forced off injured against the Glen, the loss of Quirke is doubly disappointing. The two-time All-Ireland U20 medallist suffered the injury in an intra-squad game and Midleton manager Micheál Keohane knows that he will be a loss.

“Sam unfortunately broke his arm in a training match on Sunday amongst ourselves. We’re really, really disappointed – he’ll be out for a while, a couple of months I’d say. He’s going for an operation on Friday.

“He was with the Cork panel and probably didn’t get as much game-time as he would have liked. Then he went to America for a few weeks and came back in great form, really fresh and really buzzing.

“He’s a great character to have around the place and he was fit, he was hurling well. To get this out of the blue is hugely disappointing for him.”

Conor Lehane preparing to take a free against Bishopstown in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Páirc Uí Rinn earlier this month. Picture: Larry Cummins

Lehane has been unable to train since picking up the ankle injury that necessitated his retirement at half-time against the Glen and he remains touch and go with regard to Sunday.

“At this moment, it doesn’t look like it,” Keohane says.

“We’ll wait until the 11th hour, we’ll wait until the very end but, as it stands at the moment, it doesn’t look like it.

“He hasn’t trained and it’s not likely that he will train either, so it’ll just be a waiting game now for the next few days.

“He’ll want to play – which is great, it’s great having fellas like that, he’ll play anything at all, no matter what game it’d be – so we’ll probably just have to make a call on it really close to the game, to give him as much time as possible.

“At the moment, he hasn’t been able to do much so it’s a real unknown. It’s unlikely, I would say.”

Midleton's Brion Saunderson, seen here trying to evade Clare pair David Kennedy and Keith Smyth in this year's oneills.com Munster U20HC final. Picture: Inpho/Ben Brady

There is at least the consolation that this year’s Cork U20 goalkeeper Brion Saunderson is available again after suspension ruled him out of the first two games. Bryan Rossiter deputised against Bishopstown but he had to go off injured, replaced by Cillian Hurley, who started against the Glen.

“Brion is back,” Keohane said.

“The intermediates are playing Ballygiblin on Saturday night and he’s available for that, so if the lads select him, he’ll play.

“To be fair to him, he’s another good lad, he’ll play anything. He’ll be happy to play the games over the weekend if he’s asked to. For us, hopefully he’ll get through the game on Saturday night if he’s picked and then we’ll truck on on Sunday.”

While Sunday isn’t must-win in terms of qualification, there is a motivation to win in that it could lead to securing the single automatic semi-final spot.

“At the start of the year, we weren’t thinking about quarter-finals or semi-finals,” Keohane says, “actually, we weren’t even fully sure what the draw was!

“We just said we’d focus on the first game and then on the next one and the next one. Then we realised that, because of the way the thing is structured, if Douglas win really well against Charleville, they could go through to the semi-final but if ourselves or Blackrock win, we could go through. That’s a massive incentive for us.”

It won’t be easy, however. Blackrock have been very impressive in their two games to date and Keohane is expecting a stiff challenge.

“It’ll be great to see how we get on against them,” he says, “they play differently to the two teams we’ve played so far.

“They play a running game and they’ve changed how they play a little bit this year. Even though we played them a couple of times in 2021, it’ll probably be a different affair this time just because of how they’re playing at the moment.

“It’ll be new to us and we’ll have to see how we react to their gameplan and how they react to ours. It’s unusual in that both teams are qualified and so it’s a great opportunity to go for it on Sunday.”