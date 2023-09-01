Premier IHC: Bandon battling to avoid relegation play-off

Bandon know as well as any club how good results in one code can benefit the other.

In 2016, the club won a double of the county premier intermediate hurling and intermediate football championships, with the crossover between the squads generating strong momentum.

Unfortunately for the Lilywhites, 2021 brought relegation from the SAHC and last year they dropped down from the SAFC. This year saw opening round defeats in both premier intermediate championships but, while the hurlers fell to Ballincollig in their second game, a rousing comeback saw a football victory against Nemo Rangers.

Now, as they face into a pivotal Premier IHC game against Dungourney on Sunday in Cloughduv (2pm), manager Donal Kelleher is hoping that the feelgood factor carries over.

“The football win was a great boost for the club,” he says.

“When you have around 80 percent of both squads playing dual, it’s a positive when you’re getting them back playing hurling.

“Definitely, that should help a little bit on Sunday as well.”

With last week given over to divisions and colleges action, clubs have had a chance to prepare fully for the final round of group games.

“It’s the first time really since the championship started in July that we have had a ten- or 12-day run into a championship match,” Kelleher says.

“Having the time to get the lads together and do a bit of hurling is a big positive for us.

“Training has gone relatively well over the last few days. We have a few players coming back after having knocks and we have a few players coming back after being travelling for the summer."

Bandon hurling manager Donal Kelleher. Picture: Denis Minihane

Theoretically, Bandon could still finish second if they were to beat Dungourney and Castlelyons beat Ballincollig, but with a scoring difference of minus-33 at the moment, a big turnaround is required.

In terms of avoiding the relegation play-off, the best outcome would be a win against the East Cork side with Ballincollig taking something off Castlelyons. Ultimately, that’s out of their hands and, regardless of the outcome, the year has at least been useful in developing players.

“We used 37 players in the league this year,” Kelleher says, “and we’ve played 23 or 24 fellas in the championship so far.

“We’re giving youth a chance and it’s important for us to maintain our current position in premier intermediate hurling.

“It’s critical for us to win this game and take the view of going forward and growing with the group of young fellas that are coming through over the next three or four years.

“If you look at it, the first two matches were very tough games and we knew that that would be the case. They turned out probably the way that most people would have expected.”

“We’re not intimidated by anyone, to be fair We’ve prepared as well as we can and the players have done everything that has been asked of them.

“We’re probably in a better place now than we were for the first two matches. Not misunderstanding that, Dungourney had a great result against Ballincollig the first day and then, a bit like us, they took a bit of a hiding against Castlelyons.

“They have a lot to play for on Sunday because a win automatically takes them into a quarter-final.”