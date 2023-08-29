The Longshot: Jong shot puts pressure on our return

-
WIMBLEDON this summer offered us a final for the ages. The pretender v the king. And the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz was the one who was all smiles after smashing home a shot that Novak Djokovic could only return into the net.
The Serb remains one behind Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams (although 13 of these were before the Open era began in 1968, when the Grand Slam tournaments began allowing professional players to compete with amateurs).
Alcaraz is on two, but will certainly add many more and perhaps surpass all records unless his peers begin catching up or someone younger emerges with his talent and drive - the Spanish world number one, who only turned 20 in May, has lost only six of his 59 matches this season. The US Open that he won last year (and that Djokovic hasn’t claimed since 2018 - only three of his 23 Slam victories have come in Flushing Meadows) began yesterday and he is rated 2/1, having been placed on the tougher side of the draw. Alcaraz has to mix it with the next three in the odds, 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev (11/1 and winner three times on hard courts this year), Jannik Sinner (14/1) and Alexander Zverev (33/1). In his half of the draw. Medvedev could be lurking in the final four, but the Russian’s levels have dipped since Wimbledon. He lost to Alex De Minaur in the quarter-final in Toronto and then in the last 16 in Cincinnati against Zverev. The Serb has an easier route to the final and has been installed as the 13/10 favourite.
At SW19, Djokovic was also favoured by the layers. In a recent encounter at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati when the two renewed their rivalry in a decider and Djokovic came out triumphant despite losing the opening set. However, that contest was played over three sets and the less mobile 36-year-old only narrowly prevailed 5-7 7-6 7-6. Djokovic was unable to compete in last season’s event due to Covid vaccine rules, which made things easier for Alcaraz as he made his Grand Slam breakthrough. On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek (3/1), Aryna Sabalenka (5/1) and Elena Rybakina (10/1) have dominated the betting at the women’s Grand Slam tournaments. For the final major of the year, they have been joined by Coco” Gauff at the top of the betting at 8/1 after the 19-year-old’s triumphs in US hard-court tournaments in Washington DC and Cincinnati and these have seen her price to win her home Slam halved. Wimbledon supremo Marketa Vondrousova is 25/1.
-
Zach Johnson revealed his selections for the Ryder Cup that will begin in Italy in exactly a month’s time. Fair to say it is an embarrassment of riches for the two-time Major winner and some seriously talented golfers will not be travelling on the plane to the venue outside Rome.
Luke Donald has something of the opposite problem and outside the top three of McIlroy, Rahm and Hovland, you’d be hard-pushed to see any of the rest make the US team. Fitzpatrick, Hatton and Fleetwood maybe. Europe are 6/4 but 3/4 on the US looks far more tempting considering the gulf in class.
The European Masters will offer one final chance for players to earn qualification points in their pursuit of featuring for Donald’s team which will be named next Monday.
Shane Lowry is likely to be a pick but his poor form of late doesn’t guarantee it.
-
Spurs have begun well under Ange Postecoglu and a 2-0 away win in Bournemouth at the weekend has given his project some impetus after Golden Boy Harry Kane (who scored twice on his home debut in Munich) departed.
Fulham put it up to Arsenal at the weekend and secured a draw after scoring first and last and after going down to 10 men in the second half.
Tottenham have won their last seven games against Fulham at Craven Cottage since 2011so take them at 12/1 to win 2-0 as the Aussie boss attempts to break the club's 15-year trophy drought (14/1 for outright glory), going back to the last time they won the competition back in 2008.
WE’LL have to try and top the pretender to the crown I suppose so let’s throw it on Medvedev and Gauff to win the US Open at astronomical odds of 95/1.