Throwback Thursday: Roy Keane and Denis Irwin a winning combination for Man United

IT'S 29 years ago since two of Cork’s finest helped Manchester United made history as the club flirted with absolute perfection under Alex Ferguson.

Before the treble of 1999, Roy Keane and Denis Irwin were fighting for the domestic equivalent during the 1993-94 season.

At the heart of that was the goal of retaining the English top-flight title, something that had not been done since the early 1980s.

For Manchester United, it was one step of the time. The 1993-94 season would see them compete in five different competitions, starting with the FA Charity Shield against Arsenal.

Alex Ferguson handed a competitive debut to Keane that day, with the midfielder just after making the move to Old Trafford from Nottingham Forest. He played alongside Denis Irwin, who missed a penalty during the penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium. Keane converted his one and United scored their next two from the spot, and that won Manchester United the first piece of silverware of the season.

It was Keane’s first trophy since winning the Full Members’ Cup with Forest in 1992, and that was just the start of an illustrious spell for the midfielder.

Roy Keane and Denis Irwin of Manchester United Legends following the Liam Miller Memorial match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

But it wasn’t about the bigger picture in the first few weeks of the season. Manchester United took it game by game, and that helped them collect 16 points from a possible 18 in August and September. Keane settled in right away as he marked his first game at Old Trafford by scoring a brace against Sheffield United.

That run brought them up to the first round of the UEFA Champions League, and Kispest Honvéd were beaten 5-3 on aggregate with Keane scoring twice in the first game in Hungary.

By that stage of the season, they were on top of the league and their only blemish was a loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The game that is most remembered that autumn was in Istanbul when Manchester United took on Galatasaray in the Champions League. The Süper Lig side actually played Cork City in the previous round, and they had a narrow escape against the Rebel Army as Dave Barry pulled a goal back in the Turkish capital, and that meant the Rebel Army needed to just win 1-0 at home.

That never happened and Galatasary ended up drawing 3-3 with Manchester United at Old Trafford. The return leg finished as a 0-0 draw, and the tension surrounding the game exploded at the full-time whistle.

NASTY

“It had been rough, nasty at times, and at the end, all hell broke loose,” Keane recalled in his autobiography. “Eric (Cantona) was sent off. In the tunnel, on the way back to the dressing room Bryan Robson was hit on the head by a policeman who was laying into everyone around him. Eric got involved in hand-to-hand combat.”

That night in Istanbul has since become known as the ‘Welcome To Hell’ game. Manchester United had no time to dissect what happened as they immediately returned for a run that involved three competitions running simultaneously.

Their local rivals did give them a reminder by showering them with Turkish Delights during a league game at Maine Road, and Keane responded by scoring the winning goal.

That further increased their lead at the top of the table and, combined with their form during the winter months, started talk of a first-ever domestic treble in English football. It was an achievement seen as impossible over the number of games it involved, with Liverpool learning this the hard way during the 1985-86 season as they lost the League Cup semi-final to QPR.

By March, Manchester United were into the League Cup final and the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The idea of a domestic treble was very real and everything was leading toward their second day out at Wembley that season.

Keane and Irwin were ever present during this run, and they were regular goal scorers. The full-back even opened the scoring in a replay of the FA Cup semi-finals, a game that saw Oldham Athletic cause considerable problems for Manchester United.

STUMBLE

The only time they stumbled was against Aston Villa in the League Cup final, with the team from Birmingham winning 3-1 on the day.

Ferguson and his players immediately put this disappointment behind them by making sure they defended their Premier League title, with eight points separating them from Blackburn Rovers in second place.

Their last game of the season was against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, and the Blues were quietly confident after doing the league double over Manchester United. Keane and Irwin started that day and helped the club win 4-0, with all of the goals coming in the second half.

When the full-time whistle went, the world watched as the pair of Leesiders celebrated alongside their teammates. It was an achievement that was felt across the planet, through the legions of Manchester United fans. They had three trophies in the bag, including the first double in the club’s history.

For something so huge in scale, it felt almost local to the people of Cork.