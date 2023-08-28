Ref-justice for Cork City but they have to start climbing the mountain

LIAM BUCKLEY wasn’t impressed with his side’s second-half performance after Cork City lost to Drogheda United.

It was the second game in succession that City had let a lead slip against a relegation rival after drawing 1-1 to UCD in their previous league match.

Unfortunately for the Rebel Army, this time they came away from Weavers Park without a point and now are eight points adrift of Drogheda United in their fight for survival.

Similar to the UCD game, City looked in control in the first half and squandered several opportunities, however in the second half they were unable to replicate a similar level of performance and were punished for it.

“It’s very disappointing, especially the second half. I thought the first half wasn’t too bad. We probably had three or four of the better chances. I know Drogheda had one or two but I thought we did really well in the first half.

If we had got a second goal, it’s probably a different game. But the second half is just poor.”

The turning point in the match came in the 51st minute when Malik Dijksteel was sent off as he received his second yellow card of the night for pushing a Drogheda player. It was a league debut to forget for the Dutchman and judging from the players' reaction after the push, he immediately knew he would be in trouble with referee Rob Hennessy.

Cork’s goalkeeper Oliver Byrne argues with referee Rob Hennessy after the loss to Drogheda. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Despite agreeing that the push merited a yellow card, Buckley still felt that it was “soft”. City also felt hard done by with the penalty awarded to Drogheda in injury time but Buckley was unsure of the decision.

“It is soft. Now there are two hands on him and you can see it’s a push or whatever, and I think that warrants a yellow card but it is soft from our point of view. It was the turning point. Drogheda had more of the ball then in the second half from that because we have set up not to lose and then when you concede that way it’s difficult.

“With the penalty, I wasn’t in a position to say if it was right or wrong. I know the lads weren’t too pleased with it but I don’t know.”

City had several good chances throughout the entirety of the match and could have been further ahead before Dijksteel was given his marching orders, with the former Wrexham player himself coming close only to be denied by a fantastic save by Andrew Wogan. Even after being reduced to 10 men, Ruairi Keating hit the post when the game was level. Buckley felt that his side needed to show more composure with the opportunities they created for themselves.

We just needed that little bit more composure in front of goal.

"We did have about a half dozen good chances over the whole game and on another day, had we managed to get that second goal when it was 1-0, then it is a different game.”

One positive Buckley will take from the game was the performances of City’s recent arrivals.

Dijksteel and Andrii Kravchuk made their debuts against Drogheda, while Ben Worman again looked as if he could produce a moment of real quality in the game, as he showed with his assist for Kevin Custovic’s goal.

The City interim manager is hoping they can have a significant impact for the remaining games of the season starting with the Sligo Rovers match on Friday.

“They all have a part to play in this team. They have settled in well. There are still eight games to go. There are a lot of points to be won and lost so we just have to bite the bullet on this one and move on.

“All the remaining games are must-win games, in our position. We will hopefully give a good account of ourselves next week against Sligo and see how that goes. Obviously, if you lose that one, you have got a mountain to climb.

“Can we climb the mountain? I don’t know. I hope we can do what our group is trying to do and get them to perform better. We have to perform better, obviously, the sending-off changed things, but I’m still disappointed we didn’t retain the ball better.

“The lads are working hard and are aware of the situation we are in. The only way to get rid of that pressure is by winning matches, so we have to get a win from somewhere so we can build on that.”