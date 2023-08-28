David Corkery on rugby: Winning is a habit so Ireland are well set for World Cup challenge

ON a weekend that saw South Africa obliterate a strong New Zealand side and Fiji confirming that English rugby is in one hell of a mess by beating them in their own back garden, it wouldn’t have surprised me if Samoa had beaten Ireland.

Before we get down to the nuts and bolts of this performance, Ireland's final dress rehearsal before the 2023 Rugby World Cup, there's an immeasurable difference between a warm-up game and the real deal.

Ireland's games against Italy, England and Samoa must be viewed as nothing more than three good contact training sessions.

The best analogy I can use is those types of matches are like someone preparing for their driving test in an empty car park where the driver has very little to worry about.

Rugby union has changed so much over the last decade, many of the World Cup games will be decided by one or two split-second incidents and to make matters more unusual those decisions will be made by someone sitting in a room well-detached from the playing surface and laden down with TV monitors.

BIG CALLS

One misjudged or mistimed tackle now has the ability to scupper four years of painstaking preparation and it is going to be fascinating to see how World Rugby deals with one man’s interpretation over another’s because up to now they have made a complete mess of it.

I just hope and pray that the efforts of the players on the field aren’t overshadowed by the cards that are brandished by the officials. The reason I say this is because rugby union is not in a great place and they truly need this competition to be a massive success.

Ireland have now won an incredible 13 games on the bounce and as I believe winning is habitual, it was very important for Andy Farrell and his players to continue their unbeaten run.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks with Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and Craig Casey after the game. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Since World Rugby approved a landmark change to its eligibility laws which allowed players to switch test nations and significantly bolster developing countries such as Samoa and Fiji, it was always going to be fascinating to see just how strong the Southsea island nations could become.

Normally famed for their incredible skill level in the sevens version of the game, it is becoming increasingly visible these nations, including Tonga who are in Ireland's pool, will need to be viewed with the respect they are rapidly attaining with their displays of power and bravery.

The rain which contributed to the massive amount of handling errors on Saturday probably helped Samoa dominate Ireland for vast periods of this game but who’s to say the weather gods won’t do the same again next month? While Samoa would have fully deserved the win it was great to see Ireland scramble and just sneak it in the end.

The injury to Cian Healy’s calf which means he'll miss the entirety of the competition will cause Farrell and co a few sleepless nights.

Battle-hardened international front-row players do not grow on trees and this is not good news for Ireland. However, every side will be faced with injuries and squad depth will play a major part in determining the eventual winners of this World Cup.

Apart from Man of the Match Conor Murray and Caelan Doris who is now the best number eight in the world, I was very disappointed with some of the other more senior players such as Tadhg Beirne and Robbie Henshaw. When you know what is hitting the fan you would expect players like Beirne and Henshaw to stand up and be counted, but they were nowhere to be seen.

Hopefully, they like many others were just having a bad day in the office.

In the end, Ireland found a way to win and as sure as night follows day they will have to do something similar if they are to make it out of their incredibly hard pool and make it beyond a quarter-final which they have never done before.

In two weeks, Ireland will be lacing up their boots for their first pool game against Romania and will put 50 or 60 points on them. After that the real fun starts and every game will probably be a win-or-bust tie.

The expectations around this Irish side are very big and I just hope they don’t implode under the pressure.