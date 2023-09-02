SAHC: Blarney looking to take a big step forward 

LAST season was certainly a case of fine margins for Blarney.

The Muskerry club, who won the PIHC in 2020, made the last eight of the SAHC in 2021 and hopes were high in 2022 that they could kick on.

Blarney’s group last season was the group of death so it was only going to mean there would be disappointment for some team. And in the end, it was the club in red and white that finished below the top two positions. It just happened that the teams that were above Blarney would go on and clash in the decider, which were Fr O’Neill’s and Courcey Rovers, a final which Fr O’Neill’s won.

It was a small consolation for Blarney that they were unfortunate to come up against two outstanding teams who were purring and in the case of Fr O’Neill’s, they have continued their good form into this campaign at premier senior level and have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages however Courcey Rovers have struggled to push on and are out of the running for the SAHC prize, though they are down a number of last year's panel for a variety of reasons.

Blarney would have come into this season quietly confident that they would be stronger for last season's experiences. Manager Michael Barrett brought in former Limerick hurler Gavin O’Mahony at the start of the campaign, which was a real coup for the club. Blarney head into this evening’s final group-stage game against Ballyhea in Mourneabbey at 6.30pm with the destiny in their own hands. If Blarney win they will progress to the knockout stages. This is a winner-takes-all encounter fundamentally. Blarney will go through with a draw due to having a better scoring difference over their North Cork opponents by just two points, but I highly doubt Blarney will be parking the bus this evening.

Kilmallock's Gavin O'Mahony with his son Quin, aged 2, back in 2021. O'Mahony is coaching the Blarney hurlers this season. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

For the Mid-Cork side just to get themselves into this position has been testament to the work done by all involved. And all this is being achieved without their leader and best player in Cork hurler Mark Coleman who underwent knee surgery at the end of last year. The 25-year-old is making good progress and he may play some part in this evening’s crunch encounter though that will remain to be seen.

Blarney knew they had to come into the championship with momentum especially with Newcestown, Courcey Rovers and Ballyhea in the group. The Division 3 league campaign was a positive one for Blarney even if promotion wasn’t achieved. It was always going to take a certain period of time for the new coach O’Mahony to get his message across and to tweak a few things while also at the same time trying to pick up results. So, to finish fourth, winning five, drawing and losing two games apiece from nine outings was satisfying.

The Muskerry side finished two points below the promotion line. As well as introducing a new way of playing and blooding new players, the most pleasing aspect of the league for Blarney was their defence. It has been arguably Blarney’s weak point in recent years though they got it right in that historic 2020 season when winning the PIHC. Blarney have always traditionally been an eye-catching team to watch going forward and there was no doubt when the club brought in O’Mahony as coach, they knew they would have a teak-tough defence.

The proof was in the pudding and Blarney had the best defence in the Division 3 league with O’Mahony adding that Limerick steel. Championship was always going to be the test. Blarney suffered a 2-18 to 0-21 defeat in the first group-stage game. They actually played quite well but two excellent Newcestown goals were the difference.

Mark Coleman is closing in on a return following an injury. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Next up was last year’s beaten finalists Courcey Rovers, a team that beat Blarney in the 2022 group-stage. But, in a sign of progression and maturity, the Mid-Cork side reversed the result as they won by two points. It was a pressure game and a test of character for Blarney and they ticked those boxes.

This is a young Blarney team with the likes of Darragh Murphy, Shane Barrett, Denis McSweeney, Cathal Hegarty, Pádraig Power and Cian Barrett all exciting and fearless players.

It has been 12 months of progress for Blarney, can they take that most important step this evening? It would be a feather in Blarney’s cap if so.