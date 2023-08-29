Premier SFC: Duhallow manager Ger O'Sullivan delighted to be back in the championship proper

AFTER a two year absence, Duhallow are back in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC proper following victory over UCC in the final of the Divisions/Colleges section at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening.

The team in orange and black defeated the College on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-14 with two second-half goals from Mikey McAuliffe proving crucial in this one. Duhallow were bitterly disappointed to lose the final of this section last season when Carbery won by a point but they have now atoned for that defeat and can now look forward to playing in the championship proper in the coming weeks.

Duhallow’s vastly experienced manager, Ger O’Sullivan, who was a selector under Conor Counihan when Cork won the All-Ireland SFC in 2010, was a happy camper after last Sunday’s six-point win over the College.

“I am delighted with the win,” O’Sullivan says.

Duhallow's Donncha O'Connor in action against UCC in the Divisions/Colleges final. Picture: Larry Cummins

“It was hard earned as we expected when we saw the UCC lineup today. We would know a lot of their players, very good footballers, so I am pleased we got over the line. Our first-half performance won the game for us especially when we were playing against the wind, up three points at half-time was great. In saying that, we made a lot of mistakes in that opening 30 minutes. The second-half was really tough. Thankfully we were able to score two goals, which proved important. But, if we are being honest, there could have been about six or seven goals scored tonight, both teams had great chances.

“Our goalkeeper Fachtna O’Connor from Cullen played very well. He was drafted in at the last hour to play in goal in the semi-final against Carbery last Thursday. We were lucky enough in the sense that he did play in an earlier round against Imokilly. I was delighted for him as he's a young goalkeeper. The chances we coughed up is something we will address once we get the video analysis.”

Duhallow had many top performers all over the pitch. Kevin Cremin was once again rock solid at full-back, Daniel Buckley was tigerish at corner-back and stopped two certain goals, Conor O’Callaghan and Seamus Hickey were hugely influential in midfield while upfront, Donncha O’Connor kicked 0-6 (0-4 f), Luke Murphy ended up with 0-4 and Mikey McAuliffe bagged the two goals. The Duhallow boss has singled out 21 year-old Murphy.

“I don’t like talking about individual players but Luke Murphy was excellent. I have seen Luke play for Cullen many times and he’s just a fantastic footballer. I would say we have had 21 training sessions this year and Luke has been at every single one and that says a lot about his character. He has huge potential.”

Luke Murphy in action for Duhallow against Muskerry this season. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Duhallow will be underdogs regardless of who they face in the quarter-finals, but that’s not something that will bother O’Sullivan and Duhallow.

“It’s going to be very difficult for us. Hopefully some of our injuries will clear up in the next couple of weeks. No one will give us a chance but we are Duhallow.”