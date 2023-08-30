IAHC: Possibilities abound in battle for knockout spots

While qualification from one of the groups in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship is sorted, the two other two sections remain very much up for grabs.

The six games all take place on Saturday afternoon, with four of the six knockout places still to be decided and plenty of permutations in terms of how that quartet will be arrived at.

Group C is cut and dried after two rounds of fixtures, with Ballygiblin and Midleton assured of advancing following wins over Douglas and Cloughduv.

The North Cork side, winners of the county JAHC in 2021 and then the Premier JHC last year – as well as claiming two Munster club titles and the junior All-Ireland in January of this year – have now reached 13 straight wins in Cork championship action, enough to secure progress with a game to spare.

With Midleton in the same boat, the game between the clubs in Ballynoe will determine first and second place in the group, with the winners possibly taking one of the two automatic semi-final spots.

Cloughduv were finalists last year, losing to Dungourney, but while they cannot qualify, their clash with Douglas’s second team in Ballincollig carries importance in terms of the winners alleviating any worries regarding the relegation play-off. Incidentally, Cloughduv are like last year’s senior A finalists Courcey Rovers in already being eliminated while the 2022 Premier JHC finalists Tracton have just a slim chance of progressing. While that is disappointing for the clubs involved, it does underline the even and competitive nature of the various grades.

Cloughduv's William Ahern challenging John Cronin of Lisgoold in last year's Co-op SuperStores IAHC. The 2022 finalists Cloughduv cannot qualify for the knockout stages but Lisgoold's hopes are still alive. Picture: Denis Boyle

Group C in the IAHC is unique among the three in the IAHC in that the four games to date have not produced any draws. What is all the more remarkable is that the opening two matches in both Group A and Group B finished level.

In Group A, the East Cork derby between Youghal and Lisgoold saw 34 points evenly shared while Aghada and Aghabullogue matched the white-flag tallies and scored one goal against each other.

That left the starting grid unchanged but the picture became a bit clearer two and a half weeks ago. In another all-Imokilly clash, Lisgoold triumphed over Aghada by 2-17 to 0-22, while Aghabullogue recorded a 2-22 to 1-14 victory against Youghal.

Both of the winners in the last round will play each other on Saturday, with Aghabullogue and Lisgoold facing off in Caherlag. If they were to play out a draw, it would be mutually beneficial as neither of the other two sides would be able to catch them. Equally, a draw in the Aghada-Youghal game at Aghavine would help neither of those but would confirm qualification for Aghabullogue and Lisgoold, regardless of what happens in their game.

Otherwise, if Aghabullogue and Aghada win, Aghabullogue and Lisgoold qualify; if Aghabullouge and Youghal triumph, scoring difference would determine between Lisgoold and Youghal. On the other hand, victories for Lisgoold and Aghada would see scoring difference used for second place between Aghabullogue and Aghada while Lisgoold winning and Youghal winning would still be enough for Aghabullogue to progress in second behind Lisgoold.

Similar possibilities abound in Group C. On the Friday night of the opening weekend of the championship, Blackrock and Mayfield drew, 1-16 each, and the following day Sarsfields and Kildorrery couldn’t be separated, 1-13 each the final score.

A week later, Blackrock had three points to spare on Sars, 1-19 to 1-16, while goals were key as Mayfield triumphed by 2-16 to 0-21 against Kildorrery.

Group C differs from Group B in that the two sides sharing the lead are not in direct action. As a result, if the form lines continue and Blackrock beat Kildorrery in Glantane on Saturday and Mayfield win their local derby against Sars in Carraig na bhFear, both would qualify and scoring difference would decide first and second place. The top two also have the comfort of knowing that a draw will secure second place at worst.

Where the consolation lies for Kildorrery and Sarsfields is that they go in knowing that victory would send them through – unless both of them triumph. Victory for Kildorrery against Blackrock combined with a Mayfield win or a draw would give them the head-to-head advantage over the Rockies; equally, a Sars victory against Mayfield gives them the edge if Blackrock win or draw.

Were Kildorrery and Sars both to win, then we would have the unprecedented situation of a four-way tie with all teams on four points. Scoring difference would decide the placings in such a scenario.