Jack Crowley and Peter O'Mahony included in Ireland squad for Rugby World Cup

Andy Farrell have revealed the 33 players for the campaign in France which commences against Romania
Jack Crowley is one of eight Munster players heading to the World Cup. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

TJ Galvin

CORK'S Jack Crowley and Peter O'Mahony have been included by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell in the 33-man squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. 

The campaign gets underway against Romania on Saturday, September 9.

Leinster prop Cian Healy has not been included after the worrying-looking calf injury he sustained against Samoa on Saturday night. Munster's Jeremy Loughman, who replaced Healy off the bench on Saturday, has been included.

Farrell has gone for an 18/15 split between forwards and backs which means Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey and Munster winger Keith Earls are included with Connacht back row Cian Prendergast missing out. Others to miss out are Ulster duo Jacob Stockdale and Tom Stewart, Leinster back Ciarán Frawley, and Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron.

Speaking about the announcement Farrell said: "It has been a difficult selection process over the last number of weeks because a squad of 43 players have worked extremely hard throughout an eight-week pre-season period, with the group pushing each other on the pitch and becoming very close off it.

"As coaches, we are pleased with our 33-player selection and believe we have chosen the right group to represent Ireland in France. 

It is a hugely exciting time for the group as we prepare to depart for Tours and finalise our preparations for our Rugby World Cup opener against Romania.

"We look forward to the challenges ahead, knowing there is a huge level of support for the team from across the four Provinces, from all those in green around the world and from the thousands who will be in France backing us throughout the tournament."

Peter O'Mahony has a key role to play for Ireland in France. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton added: "It is a great honour to lead this group of players to the Rugby World Cup. We have been open and honest about our ambitions for the weeks ahead and with a strong body of work behind us in pre-season, we are looking forward to travelling to France this week to fine-tune our preparations.

"We are under no illusions of the size of the task ahead, starting with Romania in our Pool opener. We will take each challenge as it comes, leaning on the experiences and lessons we have learnt as a group over the last four years, and with our supporters travelling in numbers, we will be working hard to make this a tournament to remember."

Ireland RWC Squad 

Hookers: Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne).

Props: Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD).

Locks: Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD).

Backrows: Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).

Scrum-halves: Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen).

Out-halves: Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Centres: Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD).

Outside backs: Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians), Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), James Lowe (Leinster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas).

