Premier SHC: Imokilly manager Denis Ring happy to get the job done

Imokilly manager Denis Ring expected a difficult challenge against Avondhu last Saturday night and got it.

The East Cork divisional side retained the Denis O’Riordan Cup with a 0-25 to 0-20 win over their North Cork opponents at Páirc Uí Rinn, securing a spot in the quarter-finals of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC next month.

A year ago, Imokilly had won by 15 points against the same opposition but Avondhu had built up good momentum with wins over Carbery, Duhallow and Muskerry before seeing off UCC in last Wednesday’s divisions/colleges semi-final. By contrast, Imokilly received a bye to the final, which meant less match practice and Ring acknowledged afterwards that it had been tough.

“In fairness, I knew it would be,” he said.

“I was up at the match the other night and they scored 17 points in 20 minutes – if a senior team played an U16 team, they’d be pushed to do that.

“They have some class hurlers, I’d know a lot of them and have massive respect for them from being involved with the Cork minors and U21s. They’re exceptionally good lads and have good appetite for it.

“They’re two years down the road and are well organised. We were lucky on Saturday that it worked out for us.

“Maybe we made life a little bit harder for ourselves – sometimes we were trying to put a cherry on it, but the only thing about that is that they had had four games and it was our first.

“While we played practice matches and all of that, you always had different guys available for different games. That’s why a semi-final, like we had last year against MTU, is so valuable – it doesn’t matter who you’re playing but you get to run through things.

“The lads were superb in fairness as it was a real battle. It’s a credit to Denis O’Riordan, who I would have known – it was a real match and tough stuff. I thought that Shane [Scanlon] the referee did a great job.”

Colin O'Brien of Avondhu and Dáire O'Leary of Imokilly battle for possession in Saturday's Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Denis Boyle

Level at 0-11 each after playing against the wind in the first half, Imokilly scored the first three points of the second half to move into a lead they never lost, but Avondhu ensured that it was always a contest.

The introduction of Jack Leahy from the bench was a help as he scored five points, Ring pleased with the collective effort.

“Jack made a big difference to us,” he said, “and he got very good results on Friday night too, which helped!

“You look at Brian Lawton out there, you don’t really have to say much to a team when you’ve the likes of him and Séamie Harnedy and Bill Cooper to drive fellas on.

“Young Timmy Wilk is a big addition now this year, so is Ciarán O’Brien. We were down Joycey [Ciarán Joyce] and Colm Barry, big losses, so we’re really proud of the lads. The effort was very honest.”