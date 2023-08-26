Ireland brought back to down to earth by Samoa ahead of the World Cup

Ireland 17 Samoa 13

IRELAND survived a hell of a scare on the eve of the World Cup in France as they just about edged their final warm-up game against a gallant Samoan side at the Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne on Saturday evening.

Ireland opened the scoring in the ninth minute when a pinpoint Jack Crowley cross-field kick found Mack Hansen all alone on the right wing, and even though he could probably have got home himself, the Connacht man made sure by popping inside to his supporting full-back Jimmy O’Brien to crash over.

There was bad news when veteran loosehead Cian Healy departed at the quarter mark, with what looked like a World Cup-ending leg injury.

With the game being played in wet and greasy conditions it was no surprise that it became a stop-start, error-strewn affair, and despite Samoa creating nothing with ball in hand it was them who actually scored next, with it inevitably coming through an Irish error.

Stuart McCloskey flung a wayward pass in the 36th minute that struck Samoan full-back Duncan Paia'aua flush in the face, which allowed him to pick up the loose ball and run the length of the pitch to dot down for an unlikely score.

And then it got worse for Ireland as out-half Lima Sopoaga slotted a penalty on the whistle to ensure that Samoa somehow led 7-10 at the break.

Sopoaga kicked another penalty in the 46th minute to extend the lead to six as Ireland seriously struggled with the basics and to go through the phases.

Andy Farrell's side were in a hole and needed a moment of inspiration and it came from a typical chip over the top from winger Jacob Stockdale, which allowed Munster's Conor Murray to win the race to the ball to score in the 51st minute.

Ireland scored again in the 62nd with Rob Herring scoring from a driving maul, as the Irish bench began to make their presence felt, and despite some late Samoan pressure Ireland held on, but only just.

Scorers for Ireland: Crowley (1 con), J O'Brien, C Murray, R Herring (1 try each).

Samoa: L Sopoaga (2 pens, 1 con), Duncan Paia'aua (1 try).

IRELAND: J O'Brien; M Hansen, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Crowley, C Murray; C Healy, T Stewart, F Bealham; I Henderson (capt), T Beirne; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Subs: J Loughman for C Healy (21), R Herring for T Stewart (50), R Byrne for J O’Brien (53), J Ryan and P O’Mahony for I Henderson and R Baird (60), T O’Toole for F Bealham (62), G Ringrose for J Stockdale (68), C Casey for C Murray (71).

SAMOA: D Paia'aua; E Fidow, UJ Seuteni, T Manu, N Ah Wong; L Sopoaga, J Taumateine; Jordan Lay, S Lam, P Alo-Emile; C Vui (co-capt), T McFarland; T Seu, F Lee, S Luatua.

Subs: J Taufua for T Seu (40), M Ala'alatoa (co-capt) for P Alo-Emile (47), S Malolo and N Foma'I for S Lam and E Fidow (51), Jordan Lay and M Fai'ilagi for James Lay and S Luatua (62), E Enari for J Taumateine (67).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)