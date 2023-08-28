Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 09:25

Knocknagree manager John Fintan Daly honoured to win the Tom Creedon Cup two weeks before a huge game against Kanturk

Knocknagree never looked in trouble against Macroom in the Tom Creedon Cup final last Saturday with attention now turning back to the SAFC for the Duhallow outfit
Knocknagree manager John Fintan Daly. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

IT might not be the Bon Secours Hospital SAFC title that Knocknagree are craving for but they lifted silverware last weekend following a 0-12 to 0-6 victory over Macroom in the 2023 Tom Creedon Cup decider at the Castle Grounds in Macroom last Saturday evening.

Knocknagree lost the SAFC decider last season as they aim to go one better in 2023 and the Duhallow side will head into the final group-stage game against Kanturk in two weeks’ time in what is effectively a winner-takes-all encounter in buoyant mood following victory over Fermoy in the championship a week ago to revitalize their ambitions and now this comfortable win over Macroom.

Knocknagree’s long serving manager John Fintan Daly was just pleased to win the game and claim the silverware but says there is a lot to work on before the last group-stage game.

“We did enough to win and that’s about the size of it really,” The Knocknagree boss says.

“We weren’t that impressive to be honest. We played in second gear, our game was riddled with mistakes so I am not happy with that performance. But look, it’s brilliant to win this trophy. The late Tom Creedon was a legend. I am old enough to remember him playing for Macroom, Muskerry and Cork. He was a brilliant player and I think this year marks 40 years since he passed away so it was very appropriate that Macroom reached the final. We are honoured to win this trophy.

“We scored 12 points and we probably should have kicked around 20 points. Our shooting was one of our disappointments. I would call this win a workmanlike performance. Macroom tried very hard and I would like to wish them well against Bantry Blues in their last group-stage game. They need a positive result in that one to avoid a relegation play-off final. It's a different kind of pressure when you're down there.” 

Knocknagree's Anthony O'Connor wins the ball from Macroom's Mark Corrigan during the Tom Creedon Cup final at Macroom. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Knocknagree's Anthony O'Connor wins the ball from Macroom's Mark Corrigan during the Tom Creedon Cup final at Macroom. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Duhallow club face Kanturk in a mouthwatering final group-stage match on Sunday, September 10 in Boherbue at 2pm. This is fundamentally a winner-takes-all game. Kanturk, despite being top on four points and with a +7 scoring difference, could still be eliminated. Knocknagree and O’Donovan Rossa are joint second with the Duhallow club on +2 scoring difference and the West Cork side on +1. Fermoy are bottom and are out of contention. Daly, who has been in situ for a decade with Knocknagree, is looking forward to locking horns with Kanturk.

“It’s a huge game. I actually can't wait. It’s a winner-takes-all encounter. Kanturk will rightly be installed as favourites. They are a very powerful team and are one of the favourites for the county so we will be right up against it. And I am not playing mind games, it’s the truth.”

Cork GAA
<p>Cork County Board vice-chairperson Pat Horgan (left) at the launch of the 2023 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Club Football Championships in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with Nemo Rangers captain Alan O'Donovan and Harry Canning, CEO Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan </p>

No change in scoring difference rules for this year's Cork championships 

READ NOW

