Townend family savour great Killarney success while John Murphy and Daniel King also deliver

PAUL and Tim Townend were celebrating a big success in Killarney on Saturday.

We'llhavewan landed the featured €22K International Hotel Handicap Hurdle on the final day of the three-day August festival.

It was very much a Townend family success with Paul Townend aboard the well-supported 8/11 favourite. His father Tim bred, formerly owned and trained him to two victories in Limerick and Thurles when Jody Townend was in the saddle.

He was acquired by Bowes Lodge stables and joined Willie Mullins yard.

There was an instant dividend for his new connections when he won a Beginners chase last year in Tipperary. He also won for connections at Ballinrobe in May and in total has won five races, three since joining Mullins. He'd run twice at the recent Galway festival performing creditably in finishing sixth and ninth in fiercely competitive Handicap Hurdles.

This represented a huge opportunity in slightly calmer waters. Paul Townend was content to bide his time before arriving hard on the steel approaching the second last.

The only anxious moment for his supporters was his tendency to hang at the final flight which afforded eventual runner-up Happy Jacky a glimmer of hope. The favourite dug deep though and stayed on determinedly to win by half a length.

Given that he's already won over fences he looks a nice dual-purpose horse to follow over the next few weeks. You wouldn't be surprised to see him out at Galway in September or at the harvest festival in Listowel.

He's proved to be an astute buy for Simon and Julie Wilson whose horses race under the Bowes Lodge Stables banner. They enjoyed their biggest day with Highland Lodge in the Becher Chase in 2015 at Aintree.

Townend was adding to Friday night's victory in the Beginner's Chase on Hubrisko who atoned for his Galway defeat with a bold front-running exhibition of accurate jumping to win easily.

FURTHER CORK SUCCESS:

Earlier on Saturday's card, there was further Cork success.

Bang in form Upton trainer John Murphy provided Kilbrin jockey Daniel King with another victory in what's already been a terrific season for the North Cork pilot.

Vintage Gold and Daniel King win the Adare Manor Handicap Hurdle for the All Inclusive Syndicate. Picture: Healy Racing

They combined with Vintage Gold who had been supported at double carpet (33/1) when the markets opened on Friday afternoon. He went off at 17/2 and might have been a slightly fortunate winner.

Black Tonic the 11/4 favourite was going well when unseating at the penultimate flight.

The winner had also run at Killarney on the flat on Thursday. He finished eight of nine under Siobhan Rutledge but was clearly sharpened up for this race.

Killarney has been kind to the Upton trainer historically and today's victory added to an impressive course record.

It's been a good meeting for Cork connections with Jesse Evans' victory lighting up the picturesque Kerry venue on Thursday. He got the best reception in the winners' enclosure over the three days.