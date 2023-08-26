Cork City move through in Women's FAI Cup with five-star display

Terenure Rangers 0 Cork City 5

A GOAL in each half from Fiana Bradley helped Cork City open up their Women’s FAI Cup campaign with a big victory over Terenure Rangers at Richmond Park, with Heidi O’Sullivan and Eva Mangan also on target for the Rebel Army.

Fianna Bradley and Christina Dring of Cork City celebrate their side's fourth goal. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It was set up for an ambush, with City going to Dublin to play a team just crowned FAI Women's Amateur Cup champions. To make matters worse, the heavens opened just before kick-off and a downpour plagued the opening 10 minutes of play.

Despite this, the players were able to exercise the game plan that Danny Murphy sent them out with. This involved passing the ball and cutting through with intent, and it almost led to the opening goal when Mangan twisted into space on the edge of the area. The Terenure goalkeeper read this and stopped the shot with a routine save.

Another chance during this spell was put narrowly wide by Heidi O’Sullivan, and the home side broke down the right wing. The best they could do was a tame effort that caused no stress to Clodagh Fitzgerald, with the goalkeeper starting her second game at senior level after impressing against Galway United last week at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Kera Sena was the next player in a City jersey to create something, and her ball found Mangan. The midfielder tried to score with her first touch and the ball spun just away from the intended target.

Mangan’s close control pried open the home side on the half-hour mark, at the end of this was Leanne Dicker and she got the ball away for the home side. The best that Terenure could do in the time that was left in the first half was a run from Sarah Ryan into the area that ended with the ball going out for a goal-kick.

City’s breakthrough came in the 41st minute when Bradley picked up a pass and got around Niamh Geraghty. The forward held her composure and gave her side the lead by finishing into an empty net.

Five minutes after the break, Mangan went for goal and forced a save from Geraghty.

O’Sullivan pounced and doubled her side’s lead by tapping in the rebound.

Bradley’s second was her fourth of the season, and City’s passage into the second round was all but secured with an own goal. That was followed by Mangan getting her name on the score sheet with the last kick of the game.

TERENURE RANGERS: Niamh Geraghty; Leanne Dicker, Jessica Turner, Kerri Duffy, Ciara Smith, Paula Doran, Leeann Payne, Niamh Carroll, Jessica Hunt, Sarah Ryan, Jennifer Claffey.

Subs: Carrie Pedley for Claffey (66), Eimear O’Herlihy for Carroll (77).

CORK CITY: Clodagh Fitzgerald; Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Eva Mangan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Ellie O’Brien, Jesse Mendez, Heidi O’Sullivan, Fiana Bradley, Alix Mendez, Kera Sena.

Subs: Danielle Burke for Sena (72), Heidi Mackin for McCarthy (72), Kelly Leahy for Jesse Mendez (72), Christina Dring for Alix Mendez (79), Lauren Singleton for O’Sullivan (79).

Referee: Kate O’Brien