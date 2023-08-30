Courcey Rovers and Cloughduv have gone from so close to glory in 2022 to now fighting to avoid a relegation play-off final

AND just like that the championship dream is over. While many teams are gearing up for a shot at making the knockout stages of the Co-Op SuperStores hurling championships this weekend, for both Courcey Rovers and Cloughduv, their championship aspirations are over for 2023.

12 months ago, both teams were motoring well in their respective grades. Courcey Rovers, who won the 2021 PIHC, were one of the teams fancied in the 2022 SAHC. The team in red and white finished second in what was a very difficult group. The Carrigdhoun side were below eventual winners Fr O’Neill’s, but finished above Blarney and Killeagh to qualify for the knockout stages.

Courcey Rovers would go on and beat Ballyhea in the quarter-final before Seán Twomey inspired the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee outfit to a 5-14 to 0-14 semi-final win over Fermoy. Twomey bagged all four goals in that encounter. Courcey Rovers were playing some sublime hurling, with Seán Guiheen and Eoin Galvin patrolling the sideline.

It was just unfortunate for Rovers they came up against an outstanding Fr O’Neill’s team in the final, who have proved this season at premier senior level just how good they are. Despite Courcey’s ahead 1-11 to 0-9 at the interval, Fr O’Neill’s found their rhythm in the second-half to win 0-20 to 2-12 and in the process join the top flight.

It was a winter of change at the Carrigdhoun club. Guiheen and Galvin after two seasons with Courcey’s, departed for Ballinhassig. Local man Michael O’Sullivan, a well-respected figure, stepped up to the plate as he was ratified as the new boss before Christmas.

Courcey’s knew it would be a difficult 2023 season, but it wasn’t on their agenda to be out of the championship with a game still remaining. Goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan, Jerry O’Neill and sharpshooter Tadhg O’Sullivan were going away travelling so they would miss the 2023 championship season, huge losses for the club as they aimed to at least get out of the group-stage when championship did come around.

Courcey Rovers captain Tadhg O'Sullivan raises the trophy after defeating Castlelyons in the 2021 Premier IHC final. O'Sullivan was a gigantic loss for Courcey's in this season's championship. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Division 2 league, which was a competitive one, wasn’t so bad for Courcey’s. They finished comfortably mid-table, winning four, drawing two and losing three games from nine outings. The Ballinspittle/Ballinadee club did have the services of Nyhan, O'Neill and O’Sullivan for the league but replacing the quality of those players for championship was always going to be the challenge.

The championship was always going to be difficult anyway regardless. The senior A grade is unforgiving. But, it was a case of fine margins, Ballyhea had a strong finish to edge past Courcey’s in the opening game, 1-20 to 1-15 before Blarney had two points to spare over the Carrigdhoun side in the second match, 2-18 to 2-16. Training since last December and out of championship in the space of seven days.

Courcey’s will head into this Saturday’s final group-stage game against table toppers Newcestown in Brinny at 6.30pm, requiring a positive result to make sure of avoiding the relegation play-off final.

Focusing on Cloughduv now. The Muskerry side had been knocking on the IAHC door for some time and were expected to burst through in 2022. The group-stages went according to plan, winning all three games, beating local rivals Aghabullogue, Dungourney and Douglas second string, as the Muskerry side justified their favourite tag with three impressive performances which booked a semi-final place.

After coming through one of the best games in 2022 against Lisgoold, 1-29 to 3-18 after extra-time, maybe it was Cloughduv’s season after all. But, the Mid-Cork side couldn’t replicate that performance in the final. After beating Dungourney in the group-stage, the East Cork outfit were full value for their 1-16 to 0-13 success in the decider.

Cloughduv's Sean Curzon is tackled by Dungourney's Bryan Forbes during the 2022 IAHC final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A huge winter of change followed. Manager Ray Delaney from Blackrock stepped down and he was replaced by Dick Cronin. Twelve players departed for a variety of reasons, retirements, travelling and so on. Despite all the absentees, a very positive 2023 league in Division 5 was to come, six wins and three defeats from nine matches secured promotion. A nine-point defeat to premier junior side Russell Rovers in the league final was the first sign of worry.

Cloughduv were unable to show their promising early season form and were defeated by Midleton’s reserves, 2-12 to 1-12 and Ballygiblin, 1-19 to 2-12 in the group-stage games. A win for the Muskerry team this Saturday against Douglas second string in Ballincollig at 2pm should be enough to avoid a relegation play-off final.

It just shows how quickly things can change especially for these two proud clubs.