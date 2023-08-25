Cobh Ramblers well beaten by champions in waiting Galway United

Galway United 4 Cobh Ramblers 1

Galway United came through after impressing in the final half-hour to defeat Shane Keegan’s Ramblers in Eamon Deacy Park last night.

The Rams fought relentlessly, particularly in the third quarter but Galway United’s quality proved too much, and they came through with a big result to push them that bit closer to the league title.

It was a tit-for-tat affair in the opening stages, with Cobh Ramblers playing on the front foot despite being away against Caulfield’s Galway, who have won every single home First Division game this season.

Galway were agonisingly close to opening the scoring after just 11 minutes, as Ronan Manning made his way down the wing and into the Cobh box, before playing it across to Stephen Walsh. The striker shot at goal, but Charlie Lyons was there to clear a certain goal off the line.

United began to ramp up the pressure even without their star man Manning and did eventually find a way through despite a brief period of strength from Cobh, as Aouachria released a powerful effort from a tight angle that Steacy could do little about, despite the Rams goalkeepers touch on the ball.

Just four minutes later Wassim nearly managed his brace, but Steacy did enough on this occasion to keep it out.

Matt McKevitt, Cobh Ramblers, heads the ball clear. Picture: Ray Ryan

Seemingly out of nowhere, Cian Browne made a brilliant run down the wing before delivering one of his trademark crosses, and Jack Doherty leaped high, making no mistake in finding the equaliser for Keegan’s side in the 39th minute.

Cobh’s stellar defending continued for the remainder of the half, with the likes of Lyons, Matthew McKevitt and Tiernan O’Brien all making key blocks to keep it level.

Cobh started the second half the much better side and piled the pressure on Caulfield’s Galway for nearly half an hour, but out of nowhere McCarthy took a pop from outside the box, and his superb strike flew into the top corner leaving Steacy rooted to the spot in the 78th minute.

Two minutes later Galway doubled their lead, as Conor McCormack combined with former Rambler David Hurley from a free kick, with the latter drilling it low at the near post to make it 3-1.

The hosts got their fourth in the 80th minute, as Hurley found himself one on one with Steacy, and finished with aplomb.

GALWAY UNITED: B Clarke; R Donelon (O O’Reilly HT, M Nugent 76), R Slevin, K Brouder, S Walsh (V Borden 62), D Hurley, R Manning (E McCarthy 16, inj), F Lomboto (R Manley 76), E O’Connor, C McCormack, W Aouachria.

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; C Browne, J Eguaibor, B Frahill, C Lyons, P Phillips (D Larkin 45+1, inj), J Doherty, M McKevitt (A Thibaut 87), D Holland (M McCarthy 84), T O’Brien (L Casey 84), J Abbott (L Desmond 84).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.