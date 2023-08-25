Cork City fall to costly defeat away to Drogheda United

Drogheda United 3 Cork City 1

CORK City’s relegation worries increased after they conceded two late goals against Drogheda United at Weavers Park on Friday night.

The game’s turning point came five minutes into the second half when Malik Dijksteel was rightfully sent off for a second yellow card. City had led through Kevin Custovic but were unable to hold on and now find themselves in a position where it is highly likely they will finish in the relegation playoff position.

Despite their convincing victory over Waterford on Monday night, City made two changes to the side. Aaron Bolger missed the game through suspension, while Jaze Kabia dropped to the bench. Their replacements were recent recruits Dijksteel and Andrii Kravchuk both of whom were making their league debuts for the club.

There was a lack of quality in the match during the early stages. Both teams looked nervous in possession, although Drogheda were the side playing more football. City’s game plan seemed to be to try to play on the counter-attack, however, they were having little joy.

Cork City celebrate Kevin Custovic's goal against Drogheda United. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

The home side almost went in front when Gary Deegan struck from the edge of the area but Cian Coleman bravely blocked the ball. Conor Drinan was fortunate that Kyle Robinson was unable to take advantage of the City player’s careless back-pass moments later.

The Rebel Army went in front when Ben Worman delivered a wonderful ball from a corner-kick and Custovic was in the right place to head into the roof of the Drogheda net. It was a goal of real quality from the away side. The cross from Worman was perfect and Custovic’s header was unstoppable.

The goal muted the home supporters and it seemed to affect the Drogheda players on the pitch.

Kevin Dorherty’s side were sloppy in their play and were giving the ball away needlessly. They got frustrated by the excellent defensive shape of City. The Rebel Army forced Drogheda into shooting from long-range which Ollie Byrne was more than capable of dealing with.

City were comfortable in the game and almost went further ahead but for a world-class save from Andrew Wogan. The Drogheda keeper made himself as big as possible to deny Dijksteel.

Although the former Wrexham player’s effort was close to goal, there was little else he could have done to score. He did well to anticipate the ball falling to him and connected perfectly with it. Perhaps if his strike wasn’t as clean, he would have been celebrating a debut goal.

The Rebel Army had their captain to thank for maintaining their advantage when Ryan Breenan’s looping back-post header beat Byrne but Coleman managed to clear off the line. It was an excellent piece of defending by Coleman who did well not to be distracted by Robinson’s attempts to get on the end of Brennan’s effort.

Ruairi Keating had his first sight of goal just on the stroke of half-time but after showing great skill to create the opening from himself, the striker fired over. For a player of Keating’s quality, he will be disappointed not to have at least hit the target.

Drogheda came within inches of levelling the game just after the restart but fortunately, Conor Keeley’s header came off the top of the crossbar.

However, City responded in the right manner with Andrii Kravchuk forcing Wogan into making another fine save.

There was no let-up to the start of the second half with Dijksteel receiving his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card of the evening just five minutes into the second period.

The Dutchman deservedly was sent off for pushing a Drogheda player when the game had stopped after Deegan had fouled Rakus Stanulevicius.

The hosts were level ten minutes later when Dayle Rooney’s header across goal fell kindly to the unmarked Robinson, who was left with the simplest of finishes.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, City almost restored their lead but Keating’s low-driven strike came off the post.

Drogheda went in front when a hopeful ball into the penalty area was brilliantly controlled on the chest by Aaron McNally before half-volleying the ball beyond Byrne.

Drogheda secured the victory when Breenan slotted home a penalty deep into injury time.

DROGHEDA: Wogan; Heeney, Kane, Keely, Weir; Rooney (McNally 73), Deegan, Foley, Markey (Davis 51), Breenan; Robinson.

CITY: Byrne; Custovic, Coleman, Honohan, Drinan; Stanulevicius (Walker 54), Kravchuk, Worman (Kabia 63); Bargary, Keating, Dijksteel.

Referee: R Hennesy