Bantry's Kevin Coakley enjoying his football in the Windy City

BANTRY Blues footballer Kevin Coakley recently lined out for Chicago club Padraig Pearse in a senior club football championship final against Wolfe Tones which was played before a huge crowd at Chicago Gaelic Park.

The 23-year-old Cork man moved to Chicago last November on a one-year graduate programme to work with West Cork Irish Whiskey as a brand ambassador.

Kevin has loved his time working and living in the Windy City.

“My role involves building brand awareness for West Cork Whiskey which has been very enjoyable representing the area where I’m from. West Cork Whiskey has huge potential in the US as more people begin to learn about the area, the people and the distillery in West Cork.

"Chicago is a fantastic city and comes alive in summer with major concerts and sporting events every night of the week. The lake is great in summer with all the boats and water sports going on as well. There’s something to do every day,” he said.

Padraig Pearse GAA Club has a strong Cork connection which played a key role in enticing Kevin to join them for this season.

“I chose Padraig Pearse’s as one of the lads I know from home played with them last year and had so many positive things to say about them as a club. They are also based on the northside of Chicago where I am living. The chairman of the club is Eoin O’Donovan and he is a first cousin of the Bantry Blues football manager David O’Donovan so that was a great help when I first arrived over.

"There are a few Cork lads involved with the club. One of the lads Paul O’Callaghan from Bishopstown is involved with a whiskey company here in Chicago so he was a huge help introducing me to the people involved in the drinks industry.”

Wolfe Tones ultimately emerged triumphant in the recent Chicago senior football final by four points. They won on a full-time scoreline of 1-16 to 0-15 following a thrilling final. Kevin whose parents travelled over for the final very much enjoyed playing in the Chicago senior football county final.

“It was probably one of the most evenly contested matches I’ve ever played in."

"The game could have gone either way and the sides were level with 60 seconds to go."

"There was a great crowd at the final and it is a very different atmosphere to anything you would see in Ireland. My parents came over for the weekend so it was cool for them to see the football in America.

“The rivalries here are fierce, and there is lots on the line when you consider there is big money spent on assembling teams. Both the Irish and American national anthems were sung beforehand which was a cool experience to be a part of. Gaelic Park is a fantastic setup and takes four or five games every Sunday during the summer.

"The pitch looks deceptively small on camera but when you’re out there it's massive and you know all about it in the heat. The facilities off the field are just as good with outdoor patios and a DJ every Sunday playing until late. It is a huge centre for Irish American culture and heritage,” he added.

The Bantry footballer admits he has been very impressed with the standard of club football in Chicago.

“The standard of football is very good. It's 13-a-side which makes for a different game as it is hard to implement mass defence systems with so much space inside and so little time working with new players each year. Each team is allowed only five sanctions, so each team could have 15-20 fellas with intercounty experience so training is of a very high standard.”

Kevin operated at wing forward in the recent senior football final. He was pleased with his performance but admits playing in the heat was ‘tough’.

“I moved into the forwards last year with Bantry so I am still getting used to that role.

"The heat is definitely a tough factor, and I don’t think you ever get used to it especially not when you have red hair."

"A lot more is left go here in comparison to home as well which makes the game very physical. It also gets the crowd far more involved which adds to the occasion.”

Kevin’s family are steeped in Bantry GAA. His father Arthur is involved with the adult team, while his brother Arthur is one of the main players on the Bantry football team. Kevin is hopeful the Blues will enjoy a successful PIFC campaign.

“I am keeping a close watch on how the lads are getting on. I am still in the player's WhatsApp group so that enables me to follow along with what’s happening. They have started the championship campaign very well with two wins. Hopefully, we will go one step further than last year and win it out. There’s a great group of players and hopefully, they can learn from last year’s experience.

“My father and brother are heavily involved with the club. It is the main conversation every day at the dinner table and it would be nice to see them achieve success.

"I hope to be playing in the near future with Bantry. It will be more than likely next year but who knows what will happen over the coming months,” he added.