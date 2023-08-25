Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 10:52

Mallow face the Barrs in minor football championship semi final

Douglas renew rivalries with Valley Rovers in other semi
Douglas' Oliver Haynes Barry under pressure from  Ballincollig's Kevin O'Leary, during their Premier 1 MFC clash. Douglas will now play Valley Rovers in the championship semi-final. Picture: David Keane

Rory Noonan

Following Wednesday night’s Rebel Óg Premier 1 and 2 minor football championship games the semi-final lineup is now known.

The defending Premier 1 champions Douglas were at home to Ballincollig and they knew a win would see them top the group.

The Village have been very unlucky in this championship over the last few years and luck deserted them again this year as they bowed out after their loss to the home side.

Douglas’ Cork star Sean Coakley has been outstanding in their campaign so far and he continued his rich vein of form with another impressive performance.

The star forward was a constant threat and finished the game with 1-8, to help set up their 3-17 to 4-10 win.

Even though they have topped the group Douglas will be concerned at conceding four goals and it will give them plenty to work on ahead of their semi-final tie.

They will play Valley Rovers, runners-up in the other group in the semi-finals.

Revenge will certainly be on Valley Rovers minds having lost in the final to Douglas last year.

The other team to go through to the semi-final from this group are St Finbarr’s after their win over Bishopstown.

The Barrs knew ahead of this derby tie that a win would secure their progression and avoid any chance of a playoff with their opponents on the night.

An impressive first half put them on the road to victory as they emerged winners by 1-12 to 0-8.

They now face Mallow in the semi-final, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, at the Mardyke.

Mallow's Jack Kiely shoots under pressure from  Darragh Keary, Nemo Rangers, during their Premier 1 MFC clash. Mallow now face St Finbarr's in the championship semi-final. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Mallow's Jack Kiely shoots under pressure from  Darragh Keary, Nemo Rangers, during their Premier 1 MFC clash. Mallow now face St Finbarr's in the championship semi-final. Picture: Jim Coughlan

This will be a double header of Premier 1 minor football finals, with exact details to be confirmed in the coming days.

Mallow kept their 100% record with a 2-13 to 0-7 win over Nemo Rangers to top their group and most likely they will be joined by Valley Rovers as the other side to come out of the group.

In the Premier 2 championship, Glanmire took on Donoughmore in a shoot-out to see who would top their group.

Glanmire came through by 3-11 to 0-13 to keep their 100% record and will now face Éire Óg in the semi-final.

Donoughmore also went through and they will now take on Bandon, who topped the second group after their 6-9 to 3-9 win over Killeagh on Wednesday night.

Éire Óg got the better of St Nicholas to take second spot behind Bandon to set up their clash with Glanmire.

These games are scheduled to take place on Friday, September 8, at the Mardyke, again with details to be confirmed.

Attention will turn to the last group stages of the hurling championship next Wednesday.

Also next week there are U15 hurling finals on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights at the Mardyke as well as U15 football finals on Saturday.

See Monday’s Echo for a preview of all those games.

