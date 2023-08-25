Cork City head to Drogheda where only a win will do

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Drogheda United v Cork City; Weavers Park, 7.45pm.

IT really is make-or-break time for Cork City.

Their next two fixtures against Drogheda and Sligo Rovers will give a much clearer indication whether the Rebel Army can avoid ending up in the relegation playoff position. I feel that City need to collect four points from the two games if they are to get out of trouble.

Despite being outplayed in at least two of their three matches against Drogheda this season, City are undefeated against the Louth club, and their sole away victory this year has come against Kevin Doherty’s side.

Does that give the Leesiders a psychological advantage over their relegation rivals?

I don’t believe so, purely because in the two meetings at Turner's Cross between the teams, Drogheda were the much better side, and the match between them at Weavers Park was even enough.

The midfield battle has been where City have been dominated against Drogheda. The Rebel Army struggled against the passing and moving from the Drogheda players and in particular the positions that Darragh Markey drifted into in the games.

The attacker is clever in the positions he goes into as opponents don’t know whether it is the midfielders' or the defenders' job to pick him up.

I would be concerned if Rokas Stanulevicius was the man responsible for containing Markey because I don’t think he is mobile enough to handle him.

Aaron Bolger would be the better option as he is more mobile than Stanulevicius and certainly is aggressive enough to frustrate Markey.

The big plus for City going into this fixture is the return of Ruairi Keating. The difference the striker makes to the side was evident in the side's victory over Waterford on Monday night. Recently City have opted to play with one upfront which is a formation that suits the team rather than the 3-5-2 they had been playing.

However, without Keating, City struggled. I don’t think there is another player in the side capable of leading the line other than him.

To be that sole striker, you have to be able to hold up the ball, be physical against defenders, run channels, be the person who decides when is the right time to start the press when opposition defenders have the ball, as well as score goals.

Ruairi Keating, Cork City, strikes the ball resulting in the first goal on Monday, under pressure from Niall O'Keeffe, Waterford. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Keating can do all of these whereas I don’t feel others who have filled in for him during his absence can. I feel his presence in the team gives others around him the confidence that they are a good team and that when the ball does go up to Keating it will stick rather than if someone else was up there, when it would more often than not, come straight back.

Ben Worman is a player that could also have a significant role to play. He is a player like Markey who will ask questions of opposition players in positions he takes up on the pitch and he also has quality on the ball when he gets it.

I feel he can complement Keating because he does have an eye for a pass and if those two are at their best tonight, City have a great chance of getting the three points.