Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone

THREE weeks ago Jesse Evans was beaten a head in the Galway Hurdle losing out for the second consecutive year in a tight finish. He'd also finished fourth in the 2021 renewal.

Tonight at Killarney, Noel Meade's classy hurdler reverted to the flat and gained ample compensation in the colours of Jack and Tomás Singleton.

Robert Whearty was aboard and this win saw him lose his 7lb claim. He also rode a winner at the Curragh on Saturday.

Tomás and Jack Singleton Chris Murphy, Cork hurling legend Mick Malone were present along with well-known Kinsale restauranteur Martin Shanahan. This victory at Killarney came in the prestigious €45K GMIB Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap worth €26,550 to the winner.

RED HOT

Jesse Evans also held an engagement in the last race, the Executive Helicopters QR Race.

That looked a red-hot contest and went to the 92-rated Almuhit, so clearly Meade chose the correct option. Noel Meade also won the Kingdom Gold Cup six years ago with legendary stable icon, Snow Falcon.

Evans got a superb ride from young Whearty, scraping paint throughout and delivering him two furlongs out, ultimately prevailing by a snug length and a quarter.

Whearty is apprenticed to another Meath trainer Gavin Cromwell but also rides out at Noel Meade's.

The winner holds entries in both the English and Irish Cesarewitch which is an extremely valuable €600K handicap. Good ground is a prerequisite for Jesse Evans. He also has the defence of the Horse and Jockey hurdle at Tipperary in October on his radar.

He's been a tremendous money spinner for the Singletons, Chris Murphy and the other third of the syndicate, which includes Malone and Shanahan.

The late Cork dual star Teddy McCarthy was an honorary member of the syndicate. Jesse Evans enjoyed a seventh career success here.