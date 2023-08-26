Tougher for divisions/colleges in new Cork championship format but appetite remains strong

Avondhu’s win over UCC on Wednesday night in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges semi-final and Duhallow’s victory against Carbery in the football equivalent on Thursday leave us with two teams remaining in each code.

Imokilly lie in wait for Avondhu tonight in Páirc Uí Rinn (7.30pm), while the footballers of UCC take on Carbery at the same venue tomorrow night. In each case, a place in the quarter-finals of the competition proper is the prize along with the Denis O’Riordan Cup for the hurling and the repurpose Tadhg Crowley Cup for the football.

Incidentally, the somewhat lopsided nature of the divisions and colleges section – one team coming through from phase one to a three-team phase two with just a semi-final and final – is due in part to MTU Cork’s decision not to take part this year. Last year, the college side were in phase two in both codes, with a pair of semi-finals in each. If the Bishopstown institution opt not to return, there may be a situation where two teams would advance from phase one.

The three seasons before the introduction of the new championship format for 2020 saw Imokilly win the senior hurling championship – the first time a team had held on to the Seán Óg Murphy Cup for three winters since St Finbarr’s from 1980-82.

It’s easy to criticise such dominance as being bad for competition, but Imokilly didn’t just magically become a top team. From a position where they lost to Carbery in the 2014 championship, they achieved quarter-final places in 2015 and 2016, losing to Sarsfields and Erin’s Own respectively, before making the breakthrough in 2017, beating Blackrock in the final.

While they had a strong group of players and an excellent management team led by Fergal Condon and Derek Barrett, the challenges involved in running a divisional side still remained. That they were able to come out on top again in 2018 and 2019 is testament to the huge collective effort.

Duhallow's Séamus Hickey breaking between Carbery's Olan O'Donovan and Brian O'Driscoll during the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC Divisions/Colleges SFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Thursday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

One by-product of the move to 12-team grades – with the second tier called senior A and premier intermediate now the third level – was that it removed some players from the divisional pool as 24 clubs in hurling and football were now ineligible. For instance, Imokilly lost the players from Fr O’Neills and those from Cloyne.

On the football side, Duhallow lost the last two finals under the old way, to St Finbarr’s in 2018 and Nemo Rangers in 2019. Again, this was based on a gradual progression, making the quarter-finals in 2015 and 2016 and the semi-finals in 2017.

Has the change in system affected the competitiveness of divisional sides? Well, from a situation where the three years before the change brought three hurling finals and two football final appearances, the six campaigns since – three hurling and three football – have produced just two divisional semi-finalists, one in each.

Perhaps more ominously, both of those appearances came in 2020, with UCC coming through in the hurling and beating Na Piarsaigh before losing to Blackrock after extra time in the last four. In the football, Duhallow got the better of Valley Rovers in the quarter-finals but then fell to Nemo Rangers.

Since then, Imokilly have lost hurling quarter-finals in 2021 and 2022 while Duhallow and Carbery respectively fell at the same stage in football in the past two years. Those bare statistics do mask some close calls – Imokilly’s loss to Blackrock last year came on penalties, for instances, while Duhallow looked to be cruising against Clonakilty in 2021 only to lose out to a superb fightback.

And, despite the trend on that front, the overall picture for divisions is quite positive. Seandún had a hurling resurgence in 2021 while Carrigdhoun bounced back after a period in the doldrums last year. This summer, Imokilly won a first football championship game since 2009.

The opportunity to play senior is still a draw for junior and intermediate players and, as long as there is such an appetite, the divisions will remain relevant. Some clubs may be reluctant to release players in case they get injured and miss their club campaigns but that view fails to see the benefits that accrue from lining out at a higher level.

Having players with senior experience certainly wasn’t a hindrance to the success of Ballygiblin, Lisgoold, Dungourney or Castlemartyr in recent times. Equally, the progress made by Knocknagree, Kanturk and Newmarket in football may have weakened Duhallow as the clubs moved up to senior A but the divisional team certainly played a role in those wins.