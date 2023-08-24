Slick Sars have too much firepower for newcomers Aghabullogue

Sarsfields 3-18 Aghabullogue 0-10

SARSFIELDS made it successive victories as they overpowered senior debutants Aghabullogue in the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship in Castle Road.

It was a tough opener for the Mid Cork side who were crowned intermediate champions in 2022 as they came up against a very focused and strong Sarsfields side who struck 2-18 of their total from play. All over the pitch, Sars were strong, their handling was first class and they were fast and focused.

Playing with the wind to their backs in the opening half Sarsfields took an early lead with Orlaith Mullins and Lucy Allen hitting points, Kelly Honohan had one back for Aghabullogue before Claire Mullins crashed the ball to the net for the game’s opening goal on six minutes.

Sarsfields moved the balls quickly through the lines, their defence was solid and dealt with anything Aghabullogue threw at them. They hit 1-5 without reply with Cliona Lynch's long-range free going all the way to the net on 13 minutes.

Aghabullogue were struggling to make headway from play it was left to Cliona Healy to convert two frees before the break but Sarsfields replied with Holly Herlihy and Lucy Allen on target.

Kelly Honohan and Aoife Barrett, Aghabullogue, crowd out Sinead Hurley, Sarsfields, during their SE Systems Senior Camogie match at Castle Road. Picture: Dan Linehan

Through the second half Aghabullogue worked hard and while they did improve on the scoring tally Sarsfields were always stronger. They continued to win possession and again their shooting was first-class as they hit 1-9 all from play.

Ava Fitzgerald, Kate Fennessy, Claire Mullins and Aine Mullins all on the score sheet as they gave an exhibition of point scoring. Sub Ella Woods grabbed their third goal and also added a point in what was a superb team display.

Aghabullogue could not be faulted for their efforts and through the second half they pressed hard, Cliona Healy added to their tally with two points before Julie Tarrant and Aoife Barrett had two apiece as they battled to the finish.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Mullins 1-4, E Woods 1-1, O Mullins 0-4, C Lynch 1-0 f, L Allen 0-3, K Fennessy, H Herlihy 0-2 each, A Fitzgerald, A Mullins 0-1 each.

Aghabullogue: C Healy 0-5 (0-4 f), J Tarrant 0-2, A Barrett 0-2 (0-1 f), K Honohan 0-1.

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; R Roche, E Murphy, A Nestor; S Hurley, L Dunlea, C Lynch; H Herlihy, O Mullins, K Fennessy; L Allen, M McCarthy, A Mullins.

Subs: E Woods for M McCarthy (40), C O'Donovan for A Fitzgerald (40), O McAllen for L Dunlea (47), A Mullins for O Mullins (49).

AGHABULLOGUE: E Downey; R Bowen, E Flanagan, A Twomey; A Dineen, M Ring, R Barrett; C McCarthy, E Buckley; S Dineen, A Barrett, C Healy; A Foley, K Honohan, J Tarrant.

Subs: M Cotter for R Bowen (35), C Daly for E Buckley (35), E Buckley for C Healy (52).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea).