Football: Those who have exceeded expectations and those who have fallen short

WE'VE been treated countless thrillers across the opening four weeks of the Cork club championships, and after discussing the hurling championships on Thursday, it’s time now to look at which football teams have been most impressive, and which clubs have underperformed across the top three grades.

PREMIER SENIOR

MOST IMPRESSIVE: St Finbarr’s

Obviously the Barrs would have come into this one with high hopes, but it’s fair to say that they’ve been at their best in 2023, and I’d go so far as to say they’ve exceeded expectations.

In search of redemption for their failure to beat Nemo Rangers in last year’s county final, St Finbarr’s have been on it this year, with two impressive wins over Mallow and St Michael’s.

Steven Sherlock has starred for the Togher side, but they’ve been strong even without their Cork seniors, and convincingly winning the league without them is a testament to that.

MOST DISAPPOINTING: Douglas

There are quite a few teams from the Premier Senior ranks that could be handed this tag, but I have to go with Douglas. Though Valleys and Carrigaline have performed worse overall, given their quality, Douglas have been really underwhelming.

With the likes of Brian Hartnett, Kevin Flahive and Sean Powter, anything less than advancing to the knockouts should feel like failure, and their defeat to Mallow has left the southsiders in trouble, and they’ve only got themselves to blame.

St. Michael's Sean Keating is tackled by Douglas' Alan O'Hare. . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

SENIOR A

MOST IMPRESSIVE: Dohenys

Dohenys have been outstanding in Senior A this year. A side that wouldn’t have been everyone’s first choice for the title, they’ve made a statement with two convincing wins over Bishopstown and Newcestown.

The relegation struggling Ilen Rovers will be their final challenge in Group C, and should they overcome their Carbery rivals, they’ll head straight into the semi-finals.

MOST DISAPPOINTING: Kiskeam

Though Kiskeam wouldn’t have been favourites for the SAFC title, they’ve been underwhelming in the opening two games, and now face a relegation battle.

The Duhallow side were beaten by Newmarket and Clyda Rovers and will certainly be disappointed with their performances so far in 2023. They finished bottom of Division 1 in the league with just two wins and look to be in trouble of facing the drop for the second time this year.

Na Piarsaigh's Cian Hogan attempts to get past Aghada's Jack Norris. Picture: Howard Crowdy

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE

MOST IMPRESSIVE: Bantry Blues

Though Castletownbere are certainly in with a shout, I’ve gone for Bantry. They defeated a strong Iveleary by two points in the opener, and again got themselves over the line against Naomh Abán.

They’re in with a real chance for the championship, and if they can beat their third Muskerry opponent in Macroom, they’ll be heading straight for the semi-finals.

MOST DISAPPOINTING: Na Piarsaigh

It’s no secret that hurling takes priority in Farranree, but Na Piarsiagh’s performances in their opening two games have been particularly bad.

Losing to Kilshannig by 26 points was shocking enough, but they allowed Aghada to put up another hurling score against the northsiders, winning by 22 points.

Intermediate A looks to be a certainty for 2024.