Premier SHC: Avondhu hope to build on momentum from UCC win

In reaching the final of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC divisions and colleges section with victory over UCC on Wednesday night, Avondhu have matched last year’s achievement.

Wins over Carbery, Duhallow and Muskerry in the first phase of the competition brought the North Cork divisional side to Wednesday night’s semi-final against UCC in Mourneabbey and they triumphed by 0-28 to 1-18, having led by 14 points at the three-quarter stage.

What made the result all the more impressive was the fact that Avondhu played with such cohesion, despite not having been together since the Muskerry game on July 4. Club commitments have intervened since then, though manager Joe O’Brien had no complaints about the situation.

“To be very honest, this was our first get-together since the win over Muskerry,” he said, “we weren’t even able to get in a training session.

“Everyone had championship matches and it’s the same everywhere, it’s gone really condensed so you can’t take players from their clubs. With that in mind, we want to thank all of the clubs in North Cork for making their players available – some clubs in other divisions don’t do that so we’re very appreciative.”

Avondhu's Eoin Carey gets a shot in as UCC's Diarmuid Kearney tries to block him down during Wednesday's Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC divisions/colleges semi-final in Mourneabbey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Avondhu hit the front from the off on Wednesday, building a 0-17 to 0-6 half-time wind after playing with the wind. Eoin Carey finished with eight points from midfield – all from play, with seven in the opening period – while Stephen Condon and Colin O’Brien again led the attack.

“You’d have to be happy with that performance,” O’Brien said.

“We probably took our foot off the gas in the last five or ten minutes – we made a lot of changes and it’s hard to maintain that kind of momentum.

“The plan was to play with the wind if we won the toss. The elements can change and you just take any advantage you can get.

“Some of the players took scores, if they closed their eyes they were going to go over. But that’s testament to the players and nothing else. There was a strong wind there and we had to make it count – unfortunately for UCC, it probably died down a bit in the second half.”

Last year has provided a platform for Avondhu, but the team is still quite different – of Wednesday’s starting 15, only six – O’Brien, Condon, Ben Carey, Brian Buckley, Joseph O’Sullivan, Jamie Magner and Jack Twomey – began the game against Imokilly last year.

“What we like to do is keep it relatively simple,” O’Brien said.

“There are no elaborate tactics and we try to just stick to the basics. Obviously, they’re all dealing with various different coaches in their own clubs and they’re telling them X, Y and Z so we just keep the message simple and everybody buys into it.

“That’s probably why they look like a team that’s been playing together for a long time.

“Not alone that, but we’ve only six players from last year’s final against Imokilly playing with us this year. It underlines the strength in the division and it’s the clubs must take credit for that.”

Now, they must look to go again just three days after the win.

“There’s for and against with the scheduling, people might say we’re coming in too soon,” O’Brien said.

“There’s merit in having momentum though and, after tonight, we have some. We know the task that’s ahead of us but we’ll be putting our best foot forward.”