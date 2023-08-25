Premier SHC: Imokilly looking to hit the ground running

The margin for error is slim as Imokilly begin their Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC campaign tomorrow night.

The East Cork division take on Avondhu in Páirc Uí Rinn (7.30pm), with a place in the quarter-finals of the competition proper up for grabs.

Imokilly have been the side to advance from the divisions and colleges section in two of the previous years since the change in format for the championships. They will be favourites against Avondhu tomorrow but their opponents will be playing their fifth championship game while it’s a first outing for Imokilly, who received a bye.

While it has been challenging to convene, Imokilly manager Denis Ring has been able to arrange some challenge matches and has been pleased with the level of commitment.

“It has been tricky I suppose, to be honest,” he says.

“The lads have been very good in terms of giving us as much commitment as they possibly can. We’ve got in a number of good quality games over the last few months, which we’re happy with.

“Fellas have given good commitment from that perspective. We played the likes of Kilmallock, Ballygunner, Dungarvan, Patrickswell and Doon. They were great games for us.

“It can be hard to get fellas together and last year we had the benefit of a semi-final game. This year, you’re just going in that bit cold.

“Obviously, UCC would have had the same problems but Avondhu had a lot of continuity from last year and more players available to them as well.

“You’d be worried about rustiness from the point of view of coming out and hitting the ground running.”

The divisions and colleges section wraps up during the ‘gap week’ in the senior and intermediate championships. While Ring is a fan of the overall format, he accepts that it makes life tougher for the divisions.

“I think that the senior championship in Cork now is absolutely brilliant,” he says, “and everyone would agree that the structure is excellent.

“It’s just, from the point of view of a divisional team, you’ve three weekends in a relatively confined period whereas previously you might have had the divisions and colleges section and then into the championship proper with the rounds more spread out.

“The structure of the championship is excellent but it does make it a little bit harder for a divisional team, especially when you factor in football as well.”

John Cronin of Imokilly in action against Avondhu's Seán Lenihan in last year's Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/College final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Denis Boyle

A year ago, Imokilly were 15-point winners against Avondhu at the same stage. Ring expects a far closer game after Avondhu’s fine win over UCC on Wednesday night.

“Avondhu are another 12 months down the line and they now have guys who played with UCC last year,” he says.

“And that’s great, it’s the nature of the competition. Teams are getting stronger, Muskerry were stronger again this year, and Cork hurling can only benefit from the divisions being stronger.

“I was at the Avondhu-Duhallow game and Duhallow were very good that night. The structure is helping to bring players on in all the divisions, which is ultimately the objective.”

Imokilly must cope without Ciarán Joyce, Colm Barry, Mark McCarthy and Josh Beausang, meaning that their squad depth must come to the fore if they are to retain the Denis O’Riordan Cup.

“Ciarán has a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for Castlemartyr,” Ring says.

“It’s a fight against time for him but we hope he’s back for his club and we wish him well. He’s obviously a very big loss, though.

“Colm Barry is injured as well. He has been a stalwart for Imokilly, he’s been absolutely outstanding over the years, regularly making the team of the year. He’s very reliable and a very good player.

“That’s two very good players gone from the defence but in the practice matches that we were playing, there were always fellas missing and you were trying to unearth guys. The management team all got around to championship matches over the two weekends and we would have been very happy with how fellas went.

“The one thing you know is that their hurling and fitness are to a very good standard. Then it’s a case of getting them to gel together on the night.

“Having a semi-final would give you that extra assurance so you’re going cold but it’s a challenge and one we’re willing to embrace.

“For those of us that would have known Denis O’Riordan, it’s important. I think it’s a very idea and it’s only right that a tremendous GAA man like him is being acknowledged in this way. From an Imokilly perspective, we’re giving it the utmost respect in terms of how we approach it.”