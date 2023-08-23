Run (in the forest), run!

AS THE World Athletics Championships continue, I am struck with how wonderful it is to see these athletes and their chosen disciplines promoted on live TV.

We’ve seen plenty of Irish talent on the big stage in Budapest, we’ve seen personal bests and we’ve seen some best-ever placings for Irish athletes. There has been so much positivity surrounding this Irish team that I hope will carry into the next generation and inspire some young people to get involved.

Athletics is a wonderful area of sport to get into — there is something for everyone. I was a very average participant when I took part — but by getting involved, I began a love affair with the different disciplines. So much so that I was talked out of my early retirement last summer to participate in the companies relay race in Cork City Sports, despite the creaky ankles and lack of training. (Spoiler: we did not place, but we had fun.)

Afterwards I stuck around to watch the real athletes in action, and managed to find the phenomenal Caster Semenya (South African runner) afterwards to take a selfie — life = made.

Athletics could be considered a relatively niche interest, but it’s something I’ve been into since I was young. That’s because my uncle and a few others started an athletics club from scratch a parish over from me, so naturally I joined. I can’t remember if that was my decision, but it was brilliant.

I was what I’d like to call a lazy runner. I was fine when I was young and all the distances were short and the metres were minimal. As I got older and got more injuries and the standards got higher, my participation ended, but that doesn’t mean I don’t still love being a mostly armchair athlete.

When we started in that running club, we hadn’t an official track or facility to train in so we used to train around the local woods, a place affectionately known as the duck pond. We’d warm up in the car park, which wasn’t even tarmacked, and we ran on the gravel and trails around the woods. Great for cross-country practice, but it didn’t really mimic a track set-up!

We were practicing for everything from long distance to sprint races in these woods. Needless to say there were no lights in the woods so in winter time when we were training for cross country, we’d have some of the parents at the top of the main lane into the word — about a 150m straight stretch — with their car lights on and we would run up and down.

As I said before I was a small bit challenged when it came to the longer distances. When I hit the age where I should have been running a full lap of the woods, I said no. I’d stay with the smallies. I wanted to sprint and do short distance anyway, so what good would running a couple of kms have been?! At least that’s the way I looked at it until recently when I started to run again myself for fun.

After a couple of years they installed a long jump sandpit in the woods, which at the time was major. Again, it had just the timber board and gravel run up, but it was good enough to help a couple of us win medals at small meets locally.

Some of the other members loved to take part in cross-country events. I went along mostly because everyone else did. Anyone who’s done it knows what I mean when I say there’s a particular type of smell that’s associated with being in a field running in the rain and muck, and sometimes ice. Let’s just say it wasn’t my cup of tea — but plenty of people excell.

The club I used to run with has massively progressed since then, with some fantastic athletes involved. I was delighted to see one of them on track at the National Championships recently.

Facilities in Cork for many of the running clubs are phenomenal. There are also so many events at a meet that there is one for almost everyone. If you have power, the shot put; if you’re fast, sprints; if you have endurance, the longer distance races work; if you’re tall the high jump might suit — so many options.

Irish athletes are doing such great things in the last few years and they’re getting plenty recognition this week with Virgin Media showing the entire world athletics championships live. My hope is that some young people see it and give it a try — there are so many great memories to be made and skills to be learned from it.