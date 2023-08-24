Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 16:04

Cork ladies football: Éire Óg and Mourneabbey open with wins but keep an eye on Aghada

Rory Noonan rounds up the opening senior club championship on Leeside
Éire Óg's Eimear Scally, pictured in action for Cork against Waterford, was the top scorer for her club side against Inch Rovers. Picture: Sean Byrne//Deise Sport 

Rory Noonan

Like lots of fixtures, the weather played its part in Ladies Football Championship fixtures last weekend.

Friday night's game between Inch Rovers and Éire Óg was postponed 24 hours and went ahead on Saturday night instead.

Éire Óg will be hoping it's third time lucky this season having lost in the championship decider over the last two years.

While that will be a driving force for the Ovens side their focus for now will be to get out of their group to put them into a position to try and win the title.

And they got off to a good start with their win over Inch Rovers on a scoreline of 3-13 to 0-3, having built up a 2-6 to 0-2 half-time Lead.

They would have been expected to win this clash as they faced an Inch side who are going through a transition with young players coming through at the moment.

Former Cork star Eimear Scally was in top form for the winners, ending with 1-5 and she was backed up by the likes of Sadhbh McGoldrick and Orlaith Cremin, who both hit 1-1 over the hour.

Marie O'Leary, Emma, and Laura Cleary were amongst others to raise white flags for the winners who will take on Kinsale in their second outing.

This should be a bit closer when they meet early next month.

Cork star Ciara O'Sullivan helped Mourneabbey get the defence of their championship title off to a winning start against Aghada. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
The defending champions, Mourneabbey, were also in action last weekend and showed they won't be giving up their title easily with a 4-9 to 3-9 win over Aghada.

The East Cork side are one of the favourites to dethrone the champions and showed they will be well in the mix come the knockout stages, despite losing by three points.

They have a side full of quality players, with Sally McAllister, Hannah Looney, Brianna Smith, and Roisin Phelan the pick of their side against Mourneabbey.

Cork camogie captain Amy O'Connor came on in the second half and once she has a few games under her belt will be a huge asset to Aghada.

Mourneabbey, who are under new management with Ronan McCarthy taking over from Shane Ronayne, won't be going away easily with Ciara O'Sullivan leading by example as usual for them.

Eimear Walsh, Maire O'Callaghan, and Grace Cronin impressed for the winners who will have to play the season without their keeper Meabh O'Sullivan.

The Cork star is currently in Canada and is likely to be there for two years so will be a huge loss to her side and the inter-county one come next season.

Last weekend also saw Castlehaven make their debut at the top grade and did so in style with a 2-20 to 0-2 win over Bride Rovers at Moneyvollihane.

While their win was no great surprise the scoreline will be one that others will take notice of as Bride are never beaten easily.

Clonakilty also started with a good win over St Val's on a scoreline of 2-12 to 0-5 and are another side that will be determined to improve on their championship showing in recent years.

There are not senior games this weekend but two ties that catch the eye are the clashes of Glanmire v Valley Rovers and Naomh Aban v Rosscarbery in the Intermediate Championship.

Glanmire have lost out in the final over the last three seasons and start with a tough opener against Valleys who were relegated last year.

Naomh Aban are a side on the rise and have moved up two grades in the last two seasons and will be hoping to continue that streak this season.

FIXTURES

SUNDAY

Intermediate Championship: Naomh Aban v Rosscarbery, Glanmire v Valley Rovers, both at 3pm. Abhainn Dalla v Donoughmore, 5pm.

Junior A Championship: O'Donovan Rossa v Bantry Blues, 2.30pm. Douglas v Dohenys, 3pm.

Division 8 League Final: St Nicholas v Castlemagner, 6pm.

