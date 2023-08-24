Man United’s season could hinge on Sofyan Amrabat deal

If United were to miss out on his capture then they would effectively have to go into the season as is, and on the back of the midfield showing in the opening day 1-0 win over Wolves, and the dismal 2-0 loss at Spurs last Saturday, that would be extremely disconcerting for United fans.
Against Wolves Mount’s stats were zero goals, zero assists, zero created chances, zero crosses, zero tackles won and zero aerial duals won, so the question has to be asked, what does he actually offer to this United side?