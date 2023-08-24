Man United’s season could hinge on Sofyan Amrabat deal

A FEW weeks ago the confidence levels at Manchester United were beginning to rise after young Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund became manager Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing, and it looked like there were going to be other significant incomings and outgoings from the club before the window shut.

That brief moment in time already seems a long time ago, given their extremely poor displays in their opening two league games against Wolves and Tottenham, as well as the fact that their dealings have seemingly ground to a halt.

Around the time Hojlund was added to previous summer signings of Andre Onana and Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay both looked to be on the way to West Ham, for a potential combined fee of £60m, and Donny van de Beek looked to be on the verge of departing the club also, but like a series of dominoes, each deal collapsed one by one, for various reasons.

These departures could have been the triggers for more incomings, such as Florentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who was so impressive in Morocco’s unlikely charge to the World Cup semi-finals last December.

Amrabat looks to be the exact type of midfielder that the United squad currently lacks — someone to dictate the tempo of a game from deep, yet, at the time of writing his signing was starting to look less and less likely.

If United were to miss out on his capture then they would effectively have to go into the season as is, and on the back of the midfield showing in the opening day 1-0 win over Wolves, and the dismal 2-0 loss at Spurs last Saturday, that would be extremely disconcerting for United fans.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag greets Tottenham Hotspur's Mickey van de Ven following the recent loss. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Issues such as doubts over Casemiro’s legs, worries over Mount’s suitability, and that captain Bruno Fernandes, despite all his qualities, just gives the ball away too much for a team that wishes to dominate possession, mean that missing out on the Moroccan would be a significant blow.

It could be a long season if resources are not brought in before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

ZERO

Against Wolves Mount’s stats were zero goals, zero assists, zero created chances, zero crosses, zero tackles won and zero aerial duals won, so the question has to be asked, what does he actually offer to this United side?

Manchester United's new signing Mason Mount. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

He showed at Chelsea a habit of scoring important goals, but he will have to bring more to proceedings at Old Trafford than the odd goal.

It did not help that Hojlund walked into Old Trafford and instantly headed towards the treatment table. United signed the youngster from Atalanta due to a severe shortage up front, so they needed him to play straight away and make an instant impact.

The fact that they have only scored one goal in the opening two games, and with that coming from centre-back Raphael Varane tells its own tale.

Anthony Martial is the only other centre-forward at the club, but in reality, he is only still there due to his lofty wages and poor injury record, which would put off even your most free-spending Saudi Arabian club. Marcus Rashford, while a goal scorer, is no centre-forward.

Ten Hag seems to be doing a reasonable job in trying to turn this squad into one with his own stamp on it, but he is hamstrung by Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues and the inability to clear out deadwood.

The noises are that Amrabat is eager to come to Old Trafford, so the only question is as to whether United can get their ducks in a row.

United’s season could hinge on it.