Attitude of Castleview players exciting for new manager Anthony Wolfe

AFTER juggling a player-manager role for the past few seasons, Anthony Wolfe is now ready to take the step with the intention of focusing mainly on the players.

The 42-year-old father of three begins this Munster Senior League season as Castleview manager and it's a challenge he is ready to embrace.

"Pre-season has been absolutely brilliant and I am really looking forward to the season ahead," said Wolfe.

"The role came about towards the end of last season when they got relegated early and Martyn Cambridge parted ways with the club. They contacted me to have a meeting when they heard I was after retiring from playing so I agreed to meet and haven't looked back since.

"Preseason went better than expected with having 20 players every session. Going through holiday season and with a lot of lads working shift I didn't expect those numbers but the lads have been brilliant and their attitude has been spot on and it makes things a lot more exciting as we prepare for the season."

After having a great playing career playing MSL and League of Ireland and also a spell in the UK with Wrexham, due to rupturing his Achilles, Wolfe had to call it a day on his playing career just over a year ago.

His experience will be vital in Castleview's pursuit of promotion. Having a mixture of youth and experience in the squad is what Wolfe believes to be the important factor.

"It's my first involvement with this club, only ever having the experience of playing against them.

Everything has been great to date and I am really positive about working with such a great bunch of players.

"I've managed to keep everyone from last year except David Browne who signed for Rockmount. However I was lucky to bring in Eoin Daly to replace him and also I brought in Craig Doherty, Pa O'Brien, Shane Fitzgerald and Patrick Walshe. That bit of experience and youth added will be a massive help to the squad.

"We have lads such as Eoin Ryan and Dylan Doherty who have come through the ranks and had a really good preseason and full of energy and who are now ready for a huge season ahead.

TOUGH

"We will compete in the First Division of the MSL which everyone knows is very competitive however our aim is to try to get a positive start to the season and hopefully be in contention for promotion in May.

I was player-manager at Midleton and also player-coach at Mayfield but when I think back it was hard to get the balance with playing and coaching.

"That's why I jumped at the chance to take this massive job on in just a manager's role. The players get everything from me and I don't have to worry about myself being fit and the team will get my full attention on the coaching side of it.

"My backroom team are Dermot Ryan, Ian O'Brien, Des O'Neill, Gunter and Connor O'Mahony. All lads will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the squad.

"Dermy is also with Cobh Ramblers seniors so splits his time with us and Cobh. He does most of the coaching and the boys love his training and energy. I brought him in with me as a coach when I was at Mayfield so I knew exactly what I was getting so really pleased to get him in.

"Ian was Martin's assistant and I was delighted to be able to keep him with us. His knowledge of the players and the club was vital and so it was great that he stayed with us because the players love him and respect him massively.

"Dessie and Gunter are goalkeeper coaches that have been involved with the club a long time and have been brilliant to get the keepers up to speed in pre-season.

Conor O'Mahony, Jasper, is a player but had a serious injury last season. I asked him to help us out on the training ground to be a link between us and the players because we were all new to this and he has been brilliant. He drives the players so I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the pitch. Hopefully, he's ready for January and if he is he will be like a new signing.

"It's an exciting time as the new season returns and I hope it can be a successful one for this great club."