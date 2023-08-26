Premier League: City look ominous avoiding potential banana skin

WITH the exception of Luton and Burnley, we have seen all the teams of the Premier League play home and away, and so we have an inkling of how the sides are shaping up in this new season.

Champions Manchester City proved their title credentials without doubt by getting the better of Newcastle United in what had all the ingredients for being a potential banana skin result. Pep Guardiola’s side had just three-days rest before taking on the resurgent Geordies. Never mind that they were taken to added time and a penalty shoot-out by Sevilla in Wednesday night’s Uefa Super Cup final in Greece.

The late finish and travel seemed to have little effect on them, so much so that Guardiola did not use a single substitute on Saturday after using just one on Wednesday. Just 12 players used in two crucial victories, on either side of the continent, sends out a pretty awesome message. One which will not make for comfortable reading for the rest of the league.

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew and Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu (right) during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal, for their part, kept in contact with City maintaining their 100% record with a second win in Monday night’s game away to Crystal Palace, courtesy of Martin Odegaard's second-half penalty. Selhurst Park is not an easy place to bag a win so Arsenal did well, considering they were down to 10 men after Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (left) hugs Pape Matar Sarr during the Premier League match against man United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

The other highlight match of the weekend was the contest between Spurs and Man United in London.

The fear for Spurs fans was how they would perform without the service of Harry Kane? The answer so far is not that bad. A 2-2 away draw to Brentford was a reasonable result considering the quality of Brentford. But the real test would be how they’d handle a fellow top six side at home. And to be fair, new boss Ange Postecoglou has so far achieved admirable outcomes.

Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma put in a powerhouse performance for Spurs in midfield, topped off by a goal from Sarr himself.

Erik ten Hag kept the same 11 from the team that was fortunate to beat Wolves at home last weekend. But United did not get away with it this time out against a far more organised Spurs side. Mason Mount did not click with Casemiro, while Alejandro Garnarcho was wasteful on the wing. And while they did have chances to score, the Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario was up for every test.

One point out of six will not go down well with United fans, but it’s far from panic stations just yet. Nevertheless, ten Hag will no doubt be eager to get his newly signed striker, Rasmus Hojlund back from injury pretty quick.

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta (centre right) celebrates scoring the side's third goal of the game from a penalty during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Like last season, Chelsea look likely to the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window. And while the money keeps flowing the results however, continue to not match the cash. An average home draw against Liverpool, last week, was followed up by an embarrassing defeat in the derby against West Ham.

While the work rate and shape looks good for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, the sum of their parts doesn’t seem to add up to a positive result, and West Ham were able to pick them apart in counterattacks and set pieces. The West London side’s day was summed up by their record £115m signing, Moises Caicedo, coming on only to give away a penalty in added time to seal the deal for David Moyes’ Hammers.

Referee Thomas Bramall shows a red card to Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister for serious foul play during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Liverpool generously tried to give Bournemouth a two-goal start within the first five minutes of kick-off on Saturday, with one of the strikes gratefully ruled out by VAR in the eyes of the Anfield faithful.

New-signing Dominik Szoboszlai impressed along with Alexis Mac Allister on their home debuts in midfield, or at least until Mac Allister saw red in the second half. As is often the way, Liverpool played better with 10 men and ran up the score to 3-1, which looked comfortable in the end.

However, the Reds’ fragility in the counterattack and in defence, was continuously exposed and may not be so easily covered over against a more accomplished side.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Solly March celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Wolves during the Premier League match at the Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Defying the odds again are Brentford and Brighton. The Bees started with a creditable home draw against Spurs and went one better against neighbours Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Meanwhile, Brighton continue to counter all logic, claiming a comfortable 4-1 away triumph against Wolves, despite arguably losing their two best assets in Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister during the summer. The side hasn’t even changed its tactical set-up despite their star departures, yet the Seagulls continue along their merry winning ways.