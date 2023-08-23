Deirdre McCarthy on the importance of sport and family

CORK woman Deirdre McCarthy has been involved in sport for most of her adult life.

She has been an administrator with Dolphin Rugby Club, honorary secretary of the South Munster Rugby Branch, team manager of the Irish U18 basketball team, and team manager of Fr Mathew's women’s Super League team.

She does all this, as well as supporting her husband Kieran, and three daughters, Ciara, Hannah and Meadhbh, when they are playing with Douglas GAA.

The West Cork native certainly doesn’t do things in half as when she commits to something you know everything is done with precision and professionalism.

Deirdre got involved with sport from a young age playing basketball with her school in Skibbereen.

"I’ve always been involved in sport, growing up in Rosscarbery, I played basketball with Mount St Michaels and was coached by Pat O'Dwyer and Pat Connolly, great memories,” Deirdre said.

“Our house was sporty where possible with both parents working, self-employed in the hospitality industry. Dad Ray was involved with Clonakilty RFC and my brothers played rugby and football. My sister also played basketball for school and county."

Deirdre, who now lives in Douglas with her husband Kieran and her three daughters, has been very busy recently, as she followed her girls on their own basketball journey with Fr Mathew's, Glanmire and various Irish programs. She also can be seen on the sidelines in the Douglas GAA grounds supporting the girls and Kieran.

“I now live in Frankfield with my husband Kieran and three daughters, Ciara, Hannah and Meadhbh.

Deirdre McCarthy with her husband Kieran, daughters Ciara, Hannah and Meadhbh after winning a trophy with Douglas GAA.

"I worked for 16 years with Dolphin RFC until Covid struck and everything shut down. I was administrator for Dolphin and also held the role of honorary secretary of South Munster Branch for a few years.

"I thoroughly enjoyed these roles as they gave me a massive insight into running both club and province. I still do the scoreboard for Munster and Irish games in Musgrave Park."

COMPLETE

The three girls started playing with Fr Mathew's and have now come full circle.

"All three moved on to Glanmire at different stages, I suppose to follow their role models at the time, Jodi Furlong as a coach and the Dwyers, Grainne and Niamh, Marie Breen and that very successful team at that time.

"The twins had great success under Mark Scannell and I was lucky enough to be manager of one of the teams when they won the National Cup.

"They also had fantastic success with their school Christ King Girls Secondary School under coach Francis O'Sullivan and Mark Foley, along with the great teachers there.

"Ciara went on to college in Carlow, while Hannah and Meadhbh continued with Glanmire before making the move back to Fr Mathew's."

Deirdre McCarthy saw her three daughters, Hannah, Meadhbh and Ciara, return to play with Fr Mathew's in the Women’s Super League.

She first got involved with Irish basketball a few years ago.

“Ciaran O'Sullivan invited me to be the manager of Irish U17 academy and this led to Paul Kelleher asking me to come on board in 2018 with the U18 team and I haven’t really looked back since.

"I have met some amazing people and I suppose from experiences with our own three daughters being involved in Irish Programmes, it has helped me understand how difficult it can be for parents to fund their son/daughters participation.

“Our house is very busy with GAA, rugby and basketball, so I help out with all this, mostly just washing kits and food for hosting in both Rugby and LGFA as the girls are involved in coaching and playing."

PASSION

McCarthy has had many happy memories from her time involved with all sports, however, watching her three daughters representing Ireland in basketball is one of her proudest moments and those were special times.

Also being involved with Munster Rugby when they won the Heineken Cup was also a very special moment for her and her family.

My best memories would have to be when our three daughters represented their country. The pride watching them sing the anthem. It made all the effort worthwhile.

"There have been more big wins at club level but this definitely surpasses those. Other sporting memories have to be rugby when Ireland won the Triple Crown in 1985 and being at the three Heineken Cup Finals with my family when Munster won.

“I would love to stay involved with the Irish programme for another year at least.

"This year has been trying as I have a shoulder injury but getting to know these amazing bunch of young men and seeing their efforts and contributions makes me want to see them achieve their potential and hopefully get more results at international level.

"Paul Kelleher is super to work with and his knowledge, dedication and passion for the game are second to none. It makes my job much easier!”