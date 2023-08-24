East Cork Junior A Hurling round-up: Cobh, Carraig na bhFear and St Ita's in form

GOING into the final series of group games in the East Cork Oil JAHC on Friday week (all 7pm), all nine teams mathematically have a chance of making the knockout stages.

Two of the group winners will advance to the semi-finals, with third group winner and all three runners-up then contesting the quarter-finals as per the county championship model.

The respective top seeds Cobh, Carraig na bhFear, and St Ita’s are all in a good position.

Reps from Junior clubs with Con Ryan, Avril Geary and Gerry O Sullivan at the launch of the East Cork Junior Hurling Cship at the East Cork Oil Depot Midleton. Denis

In Group 1, Killeagh are currently on top with two points. However, they have concluded their programme and should Cobh avoid defeat against Fr O’Neill’s in Castlemartyr, they will claim group honours, leaving Killeagh as runners-up.

Fr O’Neill’s lost by 3-14 to 0-10 to Killeagh first day out, while Cobh squeezed past Killeagh by 0-22 to 1-16.

Leading marksman Diarmuid Kearney proved a huge figure for Cobh, while Eoin Cullimore and rising star Timmy Wilk also made very positive impressions.

Group 2 has a similar look with the top seeds Carraig na bhFear in second place on score difference to Carrigtwohill, but Carrigtwohill’s schedule is complete. Thus a draw will suffice for Carraig na bhFear in Lisgoold in their final outing against a Midleton side who lost by six points to Carrig.

Against Carrigtwohill, Carraig na bhFear just managed to kick on thanks to the scoring exploits of James Forde who registered 0-10 and some good work from Jack Aherne and Timmy Geaney in defence.

Luke Kelly O’Regan grabbed the scoring headlines for Carrigtwohill with 1-6.

A similar storyline developed in Group 3 in Cloyne, where 2021 champions St Ita’s got the better of Bride Rovers by 0-17 to 0-12. Ciarán O’Brien and Michael Lillis were in fine defensive form, Seamie Harnedy led the scoring stakes, but Daniel Hickey hit 0-3.

FAVOURITES

It all means St Ita’s go into next week’s clash as favourites to advance against a Sarsfield’s side who could still have a big say in matters despite their 1-17 to 0-16 loss to Bride.

Overall, an exciting evening where scoring difference could be a big factor. Of course one group winner will lose out on an automatic semi-final spot. Right now St Ita’s have plus four scoring difference, Cobh three, and Carraig na bhFear two.

Away from top-flight action, the Junior B Championship has delivered some intense games, where the quality of hurling in this grade never disappoints. The strength of numbers in Killeagh was seen when their third team defeated Aghada 2-19 to 0-4 in Group A recently, while Erin’s Own also made a winning start courtesy of 1-16 to 0-14 success over Cloyne. The two winners will be looking to strengthen their position in a few weeks when Killeagh play Cloyne in Castlemartyr and Erin’s Own take on Aghada in Carrigtwohill on Friday.

Youghal had five points to spare over Lisgoold in their Group B opener (1-16 to 0-14), and Watergrasshill 2-12 Castlelyons 0-15 was the other opening day result. Castlemartyr defeated St Catherine’s 0-21 to 1-16 in Group C.