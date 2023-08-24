Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 08:00

East Cork Junior A Hurling round-up: Cobh, Carraig na bhFear and St Ita's in form

Nine teams are still in the mix to qualify but the leading contenders remain in pole position
East Cork Junior A Hurling round-up: Cobh, Carraig na bhFear and St Ita's in form

Tyrone Kenneally Carrignavar and Olan Steele Fr O Neills at the recent launch of the East Cork Junior Hurling Cship at the East Cork Oil Depot Midleton denis

John Cashman

GOING into the final series of group games in the East Cork Oil JAHC on Friday week (all 7pm), all nine teams mathematically have a chance of making the knockout stages.

Two of the group winners will advance to the semi-finals, with third group winner and all three runners-up then contesting the quarter-finals as per the county championship model.

The respective top seeds Cobh, Carraig na bhFear, and St Ita’s are all in a good position.

Reps from Junior clubs with Con Ryan, Avril Geary and Gerry O Sullivan at the launch of the East Cork Junior Hurling Cship at the East Cork Oil Depot Midleton. Denis
Reps from Junior clubs with Con Ryan, Avril Geary and Gerry O Sullivan at the launch of the East Cork Junior Hurling Cship at the East Cork Oil Depot Midleton. Denis

In Group 1, Killeagh are currently on top with two points. However, they have concluded their programme and should Cobh avoid defeat against Fr O’Neill’s in Castlemartyr, they will claim group honours, leaving Killeagh as runners-up.

Fr O’Neill’s lost by 3-14 to 0-10 to Killeagh first day out, while Cobh squeezed past Killeagh by 0-22 to 1-16.

Leading marksman Diarmuid Kearney proved a huge figure for Cobh, while Eoin Cullimore and rising star Timmy Wilk also made very positive impressions.

Group 2 has a similar look with the top seeds Carraig na bhFear in second place on score difference to Carrigtwohill, but Carrigtwohill’s schedule is complete. Thus a draw will suffice for Carraig na bhFear in Lisgoold in their final outing against a Midleton side who lost by six points to Carrig.

Against Carrigtwohill, Carraig na bhFear just managed to kick on thanks to the scoring exploits of James Forde who registered 0-10 and some good work from Jack Aherne and Timmy Geaney in defence.

Luke Kelly O’Regan grabbed the scoring headlines for Carrigtwohill with 1-6.

A similar storyline developed in Group 3 in Cloyne, where 2021 champions St Ita’s got the better of Bride Rovers by 0-17 to 0-12. Ciarán O’Brien and Michael Lillis were in fine defensive form, Seamie Harnedy led the scoring stakes, but Daniel Hickey hit 0-3.

FAVOURITES

It all means St Ita’s go into next week’s clash as favourites to advance against a Sarsfield’s side who could still have a big say in matters despite their 1-17 to 0-16 loss to Bride.

Overall, an exciting evening where scoring difference could be a big factor. Of course one group winner will lose out on an automatic semi-final spot. Right now St Ita’s have plus four scoring difference, Cobh three, and Carraig na bhFear two.

Away from top-flight action, the Junior B Championship has delivered some intense games, where the quality of hurling in this grade never disappoints. The strength of numbers in Killeagh was seen when their third team defeated Aghada 2-19 to 0-4 in Group A recently, while Erin’s Own also made a winning start courtesy of 1-16 to 0-14 success over Cloyne. The two winners will be looking to strengthen their position in a few weeks when Killeagh play Cloyne in Castlemartyr and Erin’s Own take on Aghada in Carrigtwohill on Friday.

Youghal had five points to spare over Lisgoold in their Group B opener (1-16 to 0-14), and Watergrasshill 2-12 Castlelyons 0-15 was the other opening day result. Castlemartyr defeated St Catherine’s 0-21 to 1-16 in Group C.

More in this section

Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Second Round Draw Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died
Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí
Louise Shanahan 23/8/2023 Cork runner Louise Shanahan finishes fifth in World Championship heats
#Hurling
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy analysing the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more