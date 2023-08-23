Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 13:35

What more does Gavin Coombes have to do to a chance with Ireland?

Andy Farrell has only given the Skibbereen native two caps despite since excellent showings for Munster
Gavin Coombes, Ross Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien and Craig Casey at training recently. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Derek daly

GAVIN Coombes must once have turned up at an Irish training camp wearing a St Helen’s rugby league jersey or something; why else has he so persistently been overlooked by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell?

Farrell, from Wigan rugby league stock, of course, has only given the Skibbereen native two caps in his time in charge of Ireland, but the last of those was 25 months ago and counting. Coombes even scored a try on his only start against the USA in July of 2021, but he has not been considered since.

With Caelan Doris and Jack Conan ahead of him in the pecking order, it is no surprise that he will not make the 33-man squad for next month’s Rugby World Cup, but I doubt anyone thought he would get no chance whatsoever to stake a claim.

The writing was on the wall when he was not selected against Italy. That one looked to be the game where Coombes could have scored two or three tries and put himself in the frame, but a player simply cannot do this if they do not get a chance.

A lot has been made of his poor performances against the Maoris at the RDS last November, and that showing has been used as a stick to beat him with ever since.  

That is ignoring the form prior to that game when the New Zealand commentators were drooling about his displays against the Maoris in the summer tour and his form since, where he was hugely instrumental in Munster’s historic URC triumph.

To throw a player under the bus for one poor performance is harsh, and if so, it is also judging a player differently to others.

The frustrating aspect from an Irish fan's perspective is that Ireland are potentially missing out on a significant weapon here, as no one else in Irish rugby can match Coombes from 5m out. In tight games, that can be the difference between success and failure.

Gavin Coombes has been a star for Munster. Picture: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile
Irish fans have, for some time, been looking forward to seeing how a back row containing Coombes and Doris together would work out. That combo has a potential World Cup-winning look about, and to not have even trial it is bordering on the non-sensical.

Ireland have also gone with only one openside in the original 42-man training squad. That’s a lot of eggs in the Josh van der Flier basket when the in-form John Hodnett could have been looked at too, given his scintillating form in 2023.

RIGHTFUL

As this is a Cork publication, it might be easy to dismiss this as some pro-Munster rant. No one is saying for a minute that Coombes and Hodnett should be starting ahead of Doris and van der Flier for Ireland. 

The two Leinster back rowers are probably World XV players right now, and are rightfully the incumbents in the Irish 8 and 7 jerseys, but you worry that the strongest back ups have not been selected, which might hurt Ireland down the line.

Cian Prendergast looks like getting the nod in the squad, but he is realistically a blindside flanker only, and Peter O’Mahony, Doris, Conan, Ryan Baird and Tadhg Beirne can all play that position, so the Connacht man certainly is not needed to cover the number 6 shirt. Yes, he can play 7 and 8, but only as a stop gap.

Ultimately to criticise Andy Farrell right now might be in 'old man screaming at a cloud' territory given Ireland’s wonderful record in the past two years.

The point here is that having impact players such as Coombes and Ryan Baird coming off the bench in big games could be the difference between winning the World Cup, and not. Let’s just hope that Ireland do not end up regretting this omission.

