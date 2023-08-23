Anna Caplice on sport: Spain delivered a World Cup despite turmoil behind the scenes

THE Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023 came to an end in Sydney with a young Spanish side just far too strong for a tired-looking, experienced England.

It was the Spaniards who brought football home in the end after a tight game despite the Spanish dominance from start to finish. England had a few moments of brilliance on the night, including a penalty save from goalkeeper of the tournament, Mary Earps, but never really looked like they could take back control after Olga Carmona’s first-half stunner to put them in the lead.

Spain had never made it past the round of 16 before, and coming into this tournament, despite some promising warm-up games from Jorge Vilda’s side, I doubt many experts would have predicted this outcome for this World Cup. I’ve covered a lot of teams’ pathways to this tournament and how many of them have been cloaked in controversy.

Stories of demands for support from unions, fallouts, corruption, and so on. Each team has had its own tales of trials and tribulations, and possibly none more so than Spain.

In September of 2022, 15 top Spanish players sent separate but identical letters to the Spanish Football Federation stating that they are not available for further selection until the issues they addressed were solved.

They also stated that their “emotional state” and “health” were jeopardised from being part of the team run by Vilda. To cut a long story short, the union didn’t believe them, vilified them and turned around and picked the next available players.

Jorge Vilda guided Spain to World Cup glory but has been a controversial figure in the women's game. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It may have helped Jorge Vilda’s case that his father, Ángel, is the director of women’s football within the Spanish federation. What were the issues? The same underwhelmingly mundane and predictable requests that almost every women’s team in the world, from grassroots to international, and from hockey to horse-riding, and every level and sport in between, has to go out of their way to demand.

Stupidly simple stuff like better training, better nutritional support, better pathway support, arriving in host countries and cities earlier to allow for better preparation, travelling by plane instead of ridiculously long bus journeys. Stuff I’ve heard hundreds of times before.

Stuff which is vital to the player’s performance and the development of the game, but when put into the hands of certain people in charge they think, “We’ll scrimp on this a little bit, because they’re just women and we’ll probably get away with it.”

Many viewers were shocked to see the president of Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales giving the winners big hugs and kisses as they lined up for their medals. It will be an easy one to claim as a cultural nuance.

Three additional players voiced their support of their teammates last September, even though they didn’t send their own letters. All 18 players were left out of match day selections at various stages in the weeks after the letter was sent. Of the 15 players that protested by sending a letter, three made it to the World Cup.

MVP

All 15 players were asked to apologise, three wouldn’t, nine did and weren’t recalled, and three did and were recalled. One of those players is Aitana Bonmatí. After a turbulent year of preparation, being left out of match day squads and being allowed back after withdrawing her letter, she had the tournament of a lifetime.

The 25-year-old Barcelona FC midfielder won the golden boot and player of the tournament. In her acceptance speech, she credited those who paved the way.

I want to remember all the women who have been pushing and fighting over the years. We have better conditions. This is for and from them.”

The statement will be a very small consolation for her teammates who put their heads on the chopping block. It’s a stark reminder of how terrifying it can be to stand up for yourself and others.

I can’t even begin to imagine the devastation that the excluded players and their families must be feeling right now. It’s the risk you take. For Spain and Spanish Football it paid off.

Jorge Vilda is now a World Cup-winning coach but is still highly controversial.