Key to success in Cork club football? Firepower up marks top teams apart

WHILE observing the early skirmishes of the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship one of the bigger takeaways has been that some clubs have seriously struggled in terms of creating goal-scoring opportunities.

The number of goals being scored across the county is noticeably dropping, with one or two notable exceptions.

Of course, this does not apply to all clubs, with the likes of St Finbarr’s rattling four past Mallow in round one, Nemo registering two green flags in their surprisingly comfortable win over Ballincollig, and Douglas and St Michael’s scoring two each in their opening round thriller at Páirc Uí Rinn. Most of the other teams have laboured in this department though, which is why a lot of them will end up struggling to be part of the business end of the championship.

It is not rocket science to suggest that the clubs with the biggest firepower are likely to be the ones fighting it out for the Andy Scannell Cup in a few months. In matches where 12 or 13 points is often enough to win, goals carry an even higher premium.

The Barrs impressive four-goal display against Mallow stood out with these majors coming from inter-county men Ian Maguire, with two, Steven Sherlock and Ethan Twomey.

Mallow’s subsequent scalping of Douglas has certainly strengthened the form of that Barrs' showing too, as clearly Mallow are one of the stronger outfits in the competition.

The Barrs then went and added two more goals in their 2-10 to 0-9 success over St Michael’s on Saturday evening at Páirc Uí Rinn, and they needed them too against their city Group C rivals. They had found themselves 0-5 to no score down early on, but just as the murmur of an upset was beginning to get up and running, the Barrs registered an unanswered 1-3 in a matter of minutes and suddenly Michael’s were struggling for oxygen, and you sensed there was only going to be one winner from that point on.

CRUCIAL

That Colm Scully goal in that sequence of scores proved crucial, and notably, it came from the Barrs pushing right up on a short kick-out, and when possession was coughed up, William Buckley, Brian Hayes and Ethan Twomey all moved the ball on with pace to Scully, who was on hand to send it high into the net, in a score that completely changed the feel of the tie.

In their opening win Nemo Rangers bagged two, even without the services of their main threat Luke Connolly, and you would always be confident of the Capwell club’s capability in terms of creating goal-scoring opportunities, as they have always had the knack of carving teams open.

Nemo Rangers' Alan O'Donovan is challenged by Ballincollig's Colin Moore. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In the divisional section, Duhallow have rattled the net on five occasions in their three outings to date, with four different players being responsible for the raising of these green flags. Rockchapel’s Mikey McAuliffe did find the net twice in the win over Imokilly, but in the other two wins over Muskerry, it was Luke Murphy, Danny Linehan and Jack Curtin who did the honours, which illustrates that the men from the north-west of the county are well able to spread the scoring around.

There have been 25 goals scored in the 14 games in the championship to date, at the time of writing at least, which is an average of around 1.8 goals per game, meaning we are down on last year’s average, where we had 2.35 goals per game during the 2022 championship.

We can only speculate about the drop in numbers. It could be simply that there is currently a lack of natural goal-scoring forwards in the county at present.

It is more likely being caused by more sophisticated defensive set-ups combined with the fact that coaches are being overly conservative in terms of getting numbers close to goal, as they are happy to try and kick the points that will win most games at this level.

But while you might win a few games here and there by just taking your points, that is an approach that is unlikely to win you titles.