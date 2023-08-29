PIHC permutations: Picking the clubs to qualify for the knockout stages

AND just like that, we have reached crunch time with the last round of group-stage games taking place this weekend in the Co-Op SuperStores hurling championships.

If you have one look at the three groups in the PIHC, everything is still to play for on what should be a nail-biting and enthralling last day of the groups. All the matches in this grade throws in at 2pm on Sunday.

To just underline how mad the PIHC is, in Group B, Éire Óg are on four points, and normally four points is good enough to qualify for the knockout stages, but the Ovens team still require a point to make sure.

More on that later.

GROUP A

Castlelyons are top with four points and a +25 scoring difference, Ballincollig and Dungourney are joint second, with the Collig having a better scoring difference by 32 points. The team in green and white have a +20 scoring difference compared to Dungourney’s -12.

Bandon are bottom and pointless after two outings with a -33 scoring difference. It should be a fascinating encounter in Mallow against two of the fancied sides in this championship. Noel Furlong’s Castlelyons are pretty much through. It will need a Ballincollig win, a Dungourney win and a 38-point swing for Castlelyons to exit at the group stage.

Dungourney's Jack Leahy is in fine form. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Many people tipped Ballincollig to go deep into the championship and their one-point defeat to Dungourney in the first game could come back to haunt them. Danny Dwyer’s side, after getting promoted from Division 2 of the league, failed to ignite against the 2022 IAHC winners losing 1-14 to 2-10. They did bounce back against Bandon, 3-20 to 0-8. The Muskerry side have to win by more than three points if Dungourney beat Bandon in Cloughduv.

The Collig would still qualify even if they were defeated as long as Dungourney lost too. I would expect a reaction from Bandon, two heavy defeats and a relegation play-off final looming large, they are a proud club and I would be surprised if they lost meekly again.

It should be a rip-roaring contest in Mallow involving two excellent hurling teams. Castlelyons can express themselves with the pressure firmly on Ballincollig. If the Village were to get over the line and secure a knockout berth, the sky's the limit.

GROUP B

This is where things get rather complicated. Éire Óg are after two brilliant comeback wins over Carrigdhoun sides Valley Rovers (3-20 to 1-23) and Carrigaline (2-19 to 3-14) and you would think that would be enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time since their promotion from the IAHC in the 2020 season.

Éire Óg are top with four points with a +5 scoring difference, Ballymartle and Valley Rovers are joint second on two points apiece. Scoring difference-wise, Ballymartle are +3 with Valley Rovers on 0. Carrigaline are bottom with no points and a -8 scoring difference. Éire Óg meet Ballymartle in Ballyanly while Valley Rovers take on Carrigaline in Ballygarvan. A draw and Éire Óg will be safely through. Éire Óg can afford a one-point defeat, anything more and it will be out of their hands.

Ballymartle after a great win over Carrigaline (0-19 to 0-13) first day out would have been disappointed with how the second match panned out with Valley’s having three points to spare at the end, 0-22 to 0-19.

A last-quarter surge helped Éire Óg edge past Valley’s, but the Innishannon's side response was that gritty win over Ballymartle. Carrigaline have been disappointing and they won’t want to finish the group with three defeats. They will need something to avoid a relegation play-off final.

Former Cork player Paudie O'Sullivan is coaching Valley Rovers this season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

GROUP C

This group is intriguing and arguably the most exciting heading into the final day of the groups.

Ballinhassig, many people's pick to win the championship outright, are top with three points with a +3 scoring difference. Last year's beaten finalists Castlemartyr are joint second with Watergrasshill on two points. Castlemartyr have a +4 scoring difference with Watergrasshill on 0. Kilworth might be bottom with a point and a –7 scoring difference but they still have a great chance of qualifying.

Ballinhassig face Kilworth in Rathcormac while in Lisgoold, Castlemartyr take on a Watergrasshill side who have drawn the last five championship games. If the Hill were to draw for a sixth time on the bounce, they would be undefeated in two championship campaigns. Having been unlucky last season not to qualify, if the East-Cork side draw again this weekend there is a high chance that won't be enough to qualify. Incredible. What a grade.